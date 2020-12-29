22.1 C
Tuesday, December 29, 2020
Qatar Olympic Committee holds its first-ever Beach Games!

By Muhammad Muneeb Ur Rehman

The Qatar Olympic Committee’s (QOC) first edition of Beach Games are underway at Aspire Park. The games started on December 20th and will continue until January 2nd 2021.

The event is the first of its kind in Doha where beach game lovers and amateurs can register for four different sports. It builds on the 2019 ANOC World Beach Games legacy that was hosted in Qatar, those were the inaugural international beach multi-sport events organised by the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC). The current edition of the games aims to promote yet another type of sports in Qatar – beach games.

Source: IG/qatar.handball

The games include beach football, handball, volleyball and 3×3 basketball. A maximum of 4 to 12 teams of men and women were allowed to register via a link set up on the QOC’s official website. More than 500 men and women are participating with each sport having enlisted 12 teams in both gender categories.

One amateur handball player told Doha News, “Beach games are new in Doha. We usually only play these sports indoors. Last year when we participated in beach handball for Qatar, people did not even know what the game was about. This year, however, we have people learning and enjoying the game.”

Are you a beach lover? Would you be interested in attending the rest of the event? Read below for the complete schedule.

