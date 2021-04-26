39.3 C
Doha
Monday, April 26, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Sports

Qatar Olympic Committee takes on climate change with UN initiative

By Farah AlSharif

-

Source: International Finance

Qatar Olympic Committee has joined the Sports for Climate Action initiative to reaffirm its commitment to reducing its environmental impact. 

The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) on Sunday announced it has become a signatory for the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change’s (UNFCCC’s) “Sports for Climate Action” initiative.

The move saw QOC reinforce its commitment to reducing its environmental impact and vow to work towards a low-carbon future for the sports sector.

As a Sports for Climate Action signatory, the QOC now has an obligation to provide reports on progress with its commitments which will be supplied by the UNFCCC.

In line with the recommendations of Olympic Agenda 2020+5, the QOC is set to push its athletes, fans and all stakeholders to take action towards climate neutrality.

The five core principles of the framework, in line with the Paris Agreement, will see the QOC aim to promote greater environmental responsibility, reduce the overall climate impact of sports, use its platform to educate on climate action, promote sustainable and responsible consumption and advocate for climate action.

Read also: Over 1,100 electric buses set to transport fans at ‘green’ Qatar 2022

“We are proud to sign up to the UNFCCC’s Sports for Climate Action initiative and to take another step forward in our commitment to minimising our overall climate impact,” said QOC President Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al Thani.

We are dedicated to ensuring that environmental sustainability is embedded within our organisation and reflected in everything that we do. But we know there is a lot more we can do and this framework will help establish a clear structure against which we can measure our progress,” said Sheikh Joaan added.

This announcement comes as Qatar continues to promote climate responsibility in the world of sports through world-leading programmes and research.

This has catapulted Qatar to the forefront of change, all of which are part of efforts to support the country’s transition from a carbon economy to a sustainable, climate-positive economy.

The Gulf state has been preparing to host the first-ever carbon-neutral FIFA World Cup, and has continued to promote sustainability in the sports sector through introducing more environmentally friendly projects.

Just some of the initiatives in the works are sustainable cooling systems, hundreds of electric buses to transport spectators during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 as well as reusable stadiums that will be donated to countries which lack sporting infrastructure.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Qatar Twittersphere stands with Palestinians against ‘barbaric’ Israeli attacks 

Hala Abdallah - 0
Prominent Al Jazeera figures and other social media users from Qatar took to Twitter to express their anger at continued Israeli attacks against Palestinians. Social...
Read more
Top Stories

Qatar’s Amir condoles Iraq after 82 patients die in hospital blaze

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The Iraqi health minister was promptly suspended and referred to an investigation. Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent Iraq's President Barham Salih and...
Read more
News

‘Heroic’ child, woman honoured for saving lives in same week

Hala Abdallah - 0
Two separate emergencies in the last week were resolved thanks to a child and a woman. A 12-year-old girl was honoured by authorities for saving...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.