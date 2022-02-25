21 C
Doha
Friday, February 25, 2022
Login/ Sign Up
Home Where To Go & What To Do Activities

Qatar Olympic Committee to organise inaugural Spartan Race in Qatar

By Doha News Team

-

ActivitiesEvents

Spartan Race, the world’s biggest obstacle course race is in Qatar and launching from Longines Arena at Al Shaqab.

The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) announced on Monday that it will organise the first ever Spartan Race in Qatar on the 25-26 March, hosted by Al-Shaqab.

The spartan race is a series of obstacle races of varying distance and difficulty, inspired by the warrior culture of ancient Sparta. This race will enhance participants physical fitness and testing their body abilities, focus and endurance.

The main mixed event will be held on the second day with a special event for kids and an event for ladies only on the first day.

The women’s first day event includes Spartan Sprint 5+ km which consists of 20 obstacles, whilst the second day’s mixed event will see Spartan Sprint 5+ consisting of 20 obstacles, in addition to Spartan Super race 10+ km consisting of 25 obstacles.

The second day event will also feature three categories of races for children, which are: 800m race for (4-6 years), 1600m race for (7-9 years) and 3200m race for (10-13 years).

Read more: Qatar builds state of the art fibre network for FIFA World Cup 2022

Spartan Race has become increasingly popular and is one of the toughest obstacle races organised internationally across 42 countries with more than 2500 annual events. The race includes a number of obstacles such as climbing under barbed wire, fire jump, Herculean Hoist, rope climb, spear throw, tire flips and wall climbing.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Activities

Here is what Qatar is doing to mark Environment Day

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The day is celebrated annually and aims to encourage climate change awareness and call for action to protect the country's environment. To mark Qatar Environment Day,...
Read more
Technology

Qatar builds state of the art fibre network for FIFA World Cup 2022

Hazar Kilani - 0
The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will have the highest capacity broadcast contribution network in the history of FIFA tournaments. The Supreme Committee for Delivery...
Read more
News

Dismissed: beIN Sports says rumours of 25% Saudi acquisition are false

Hazar Kilani - 0
Sources from beIN Sports have told Doha News that the reports circulating online of a 50bn SAR deal with the Saudi Public Investment Fund...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Business

Qatar Airways says goodbye to Qmiles

Hazar Kilani - 0
Qatar Airways Privilege Club has announced it will replace Qmiles and adopt Avios as its new points currency. Qatar Airways will be adopting Avios as...

Deportation and job losses due to lack of passport machines at...

News

Qatar’s FM renews apology over invasive searches at Hamad International Airport

News

Why we must preserve the Arabic language

Culture

Airbus hopes to reach an ‘amicable’ settlement with Qatar Airways

Business

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.