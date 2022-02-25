Qatar Olympic Committee to organise inaugural Spartan Race in Qatar

Spartan Race, the world’s biggest obstacle course race is in Qatar and launching from Longines Arena at Al Shaqab.

The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) announced on Monday that it will organise the first ever Spartan Race in Qatar on the 25-26 March, hosted by Al-Shaqab.

The spartan race is a series of obstacle races of varying distance and difficulty, inspired by the warrior culture of ancient Sparta. This race will enhance participants physical fitness and testing their body abilities, focus and endurance.

The main mixed event will be held on the second day with a special event for kids and an event for ladies only on the first day.

The women’s first day event includes Spartan Sprint 5+ km which consists of 20 obstacles, whilst the second day’s mixed event will see Spartan Sprint 5+ consisting of 20 obstacles, in addition to Spartan Super race 10+ km consisting of 25 obstacles.

The second day event will also feature three categories of races for children, which are: 800m race for (4-6 years), 1600m race for (7-9 years) and 3200m race for (10-13 years).

Read more: Qatar builds state of the art fibre network for FIFA World Cup 2022

Spartan Race has become increasingly popular and is one of the toughest obstacle races organised internationally across 42 countries with more than 2500 annual events. The race includes a number of obstacles such as climbing under barbed wire, fire jump, Herculean Hoist, rope climb, spear throw, tire flips and wall climbing.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube