UN climate change report serves as ‘indictment of failed climate leadership’

By Hazar Kilani

Source: Public Domain Pictures

There are still effective ways for the global population to adapt that can also lower emissions, the latest report from UN scientists finds. 

Humanity has slim chances left in avoiding climate change and its consequences, according to a report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

IPCC is a research group from the United Nations dedicated to studying and investigating the climate crisis.

The 3,600 page report highlights the practical impacts of climate change, on humans and on nature. It was seven years in the making and draws on the peer-reviewed work of thousands of scientists.

This report is the sixth of its kind since the IPCC was first convened by the UN in 1988. It was released following the assessment’s first installment that was publicised last August, it the covered the basic science behind global warming.

“Today’s IPCC report is an atlas of human suffering and a damning indictment of failed climate leadership,” said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during a press conference Monday.

The report’s summary warns that climate chance is accelerating droughts, floods, heatwaves, and other extreme weather conditions.

All countries around the world are affected by this, including inhabited regions. However, half the global population is more at risk than the rest. Between 3.3 billion and 3.6 billion people live in areas “highly vulnerable” to climate change.

Additionally, while the effects of climate change haven’t reached their full potential, millions of people are already facing food and water shortages owing to it.

Global warming has already raised global sea levels by 9 inches. Coastal areas around the globe, and small, low-lying islands are highly susceptible to face flooding at temperature rises that go above 1.5C.

The 2015 Paris Climate Agreement accord set a goal of limiting global warming to less than 2C compared to the average temperature of the planet before the 1800’s industrial revolution. However, global average temperatures have already risen by 1.1C, leaving almost no room to abide by the target of the climate agreement.

Qatar and climate change

Qatar has been named as one of the countries with the highest amount of air pollution, according to the State of Global Air 2020 report by the Health Effects Institute. With over 76 micrograms of particulate matter for every cubic metre of air, the country has the highest concentration of ambient fine particle air pollution in the region.

Additionally, Qatar also has the highest ozone exposure in the world, with over 67 parts per billion, while the WHO set a guideline for daily maximum 8-hour exposure to ozone at 50 ppb.

Other than the negative affect these particles have on affect both human lungs and heart, it also has a big impact on the environment of the area.

Recent local efforts in combatting the crisis

In recent years, Qatar has stepped up its efforts to curb carbon emissions as part of its National Vision 2030.

The country boasts the highest number of buildings (1,406) with Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS), green building standards. All World Cup 2022 facilities in Qatar, as well as all buildings in the newly-built Lusail city, are GSAS certified.

GSAS is the first performance-based system in the Middle East and North Africa region that is developed to assess and rate buildings and infrastructure for their sustainability impacts. It works on guiding projects on reducing their environmental footprint during design, construction, and operations stages.

Qatar is the world’s largest producer of liquefied natural gas in the world. By 2027, the country plans to expand its LNG production to 127 million tonnes annually.

Officials state that the country’s role in gas production helps combat climate change globally as it can help the world shift from high-polluting fuels like oil and coal to renewable energies.

Individual organisations have also been putting effort into creating and funding programs that raise awareness on climate change and the effects of pollution.

The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy and Seven Clean Seas just launched their One Tide programme. It aims to prevent plastic pollution in the world’s oceans.

One Tide will provide regular social media updates about plastic reduction projects, while explaining the damage plastic waste is causing to the world’s oceans and marine life. It also aims to encourage a culture of recycling, along with awareness of environmental issues.

