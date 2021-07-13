Qatar opens Arab world’s ‘biggest’ indoor padel court

As padel quickly becomes a fan favourite sport in Qatar, the Gulf state inaugurated its biggest indoor padel complex.

Qatar has officially opened the biggest indoor padel court in the Arab world, local media Nadeeb Qatar reported on Monday.

The opening of the facility, located at Aspire Park, comes as interest in the sport continues to expand in Qatar.

The growing love for the sport across Qatar has led to increasing tournaments as players endeavour to improve their skills on a professional level.

Just this year, the Gulf state, represented by the Qatar Tennis, Squash and Badminton Federation (QTSBF), joined the International Padel Federation (FIP).

This came after Qatar won the bid to host the Padel World Cup, due to be held in the Middle East for the first time November 15 to 20, 2021.

Qatar is now ready to host international padel tournaments and participate in other events under the umbrella of the FIP.

In 2020, the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) agreed to create a Padel Committee in affiliation with the QTSBG.

In March 2021, the International Padel Federation held its first Padel tournament in Qatar with players from all over the world. Commenting on the occasion, QTSBF Secretary-General Tariq Zainal said he was happy that Qatar joined the federation, especially since the game has become very popular among Qatari players.

Padel is one of the newer and fastest growing racquet sports worldwide, and has been on the radar in Qatar since at least 2017.

PadelIn, Qatar’s first and only indoor Padel club, hosts a monthly tournament for local players to help enhance their skills so as to compete with players that play on the international stage.

