Qatar opens Middle East’s largest, first ‘fully immersive’ wellness resort

The 280,000 sqm destination will be located in the north of Qatar and will be the largest in the region.

Qatar has announced the opening of the Middle East’s largest resort, the Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som.

The 280,000 sqm resort has already been praised as the ‘World’s Best New Wellness Retreat in 2020’ by the World’s Spa Awards UK.

The Middle East’s first and largest full immersion wellness resort will be located in the north of Qatar. The resort is split into two parts, the Zulal Serenity designed for adults and Zulal Discovery designed for families.

The Zulal resort uses traditional Arabic and Islamic medicine as well as holistic wellness to create a haven for wellness enthusiasts.

“Qatar is well placed to meet the demand for travellers looking for a wellness holiday, thanks to our extensive list of properties. The opening of Zulal Wellness Resort is another way the country is meeting the needs of every traveller, and we welcome guests to be the first to experience Zulal Wellness Resort and enjoy the very best of Middle Eastern hospitality,” said Chief Operating Officer of Qatar Tourism Berthold Trenkel.

“We’ve spent the last 20 months implementing world-class health and safety measures to protect travellers, citizens and residents against Covid-19, while also welcoming a wave of new hotels, restaurants, and leisure projects,” he added.

The new resort adds to a number of already-existing facilities in the Gulf state. Here are just some favourites:

Al Messila, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa

Qatar’s first five-star ladies wellness retreat and state-of-the art health centre, set in an authentic oasis of indigenous scented gardens.

There are hydro-thermal facilities, including three therapy pools and four hydro-wellness areas.

Banana Island Resort

Banana Island is spread across lush botanical gardens and set on a private island surrounded by turquoise lagoons.

With 141 rooms, suites and villas, a spa and balance wellness centre, a surf pool and a dive centre, Banana Island Resort Doha run by Anantara is a vibrant hotel for those seeking a relaxing retreat.

Sharq Village & Spa, a Ritz-Carlton hotel

One of the biggest and most luxurious spas in Qatar, Al Sharq is modelled after a traditional Qatari village. The spa has 23 treatment rooms and four spa areas, each with a different theme reflective of Qatar’s rich wellness, along with hammam rooms, saunas and a private ladies-only area.

Nearly half the treatments are dedicated to local experiences, offering a new way for guests to familiarise themselves with Qatar and enjoy the local wellness practices and ingredients.

Marsa Malaz Kempinski, The Pearl

Situated on The Pearl-Qatar on a private stretch of beach, the five-star hotel boasts a spa in a serene setting across 3,000sqm and 21 treatment rooms. The hotel also offers seven restaurants, four bars, a private beach, tennis courts and a state-of-the-art fitness centre.

Mandarin Oriental Doha

Located in the centre of Msheireb Downtown Doha, the Mandarin Oriental is part of the world’s first sustainable downtown regeneration project.

The hotel’s spa, located across 3,030 sqm, has nine treatment rooms, including a couple’s suite and two exclusive VIP suites. It also has male and female indoor pools and relaxation areas for guests.

