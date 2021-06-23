38 C
Qatar opens military representation office at NATO HQ in Brussels

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

During the signing ceremony of the agreement. [MOFA]

The opening represents a distinguished step in a long journey of relations between both parties.

Qatar inaugurated military representation and mission offices at the NATO headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday, authorities confirmed.

The offices were opened by the Head of Qatar’s Mission to NATO Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi and Head of the International Military Cooperation Authority Brigadier General Abdulaziz Saleh Al Sulaiti, as part of the Individual Partnership and Cooperation Program.

The opening ceremony was attended by several country officials and diplomatic corps, including Qatar’s Defence Attache to NATO Staff Brigadier (Air) Ali Abdulaziz Al Mohannadi and Defence Attache to the Kingdom of Belgium Staff Brigadier (Air) Rashid Saif Fahd Al Khayarin.

The latest move represents a significant step in a long journey of distinct relations between both the Gulf state and NATO, culminating political and practical cooperation between both sides.

Read also: Qatar’s foreign minister discusses mediation at Antalya Forum.

Qatar’s offices will contribute to the continuity of relations with NATO and its member states, in addition to the facilitation of direct communication and intensification of bilateral and multilateral meetings.

This will enhance Qatar’s presence within the organisation and increase its participation in military and civil activities.

In recent years, Qatar has signed several agreements with NATO to enhance ties and build a strong partnership, including the Individual Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, the Information Security Agreement, and the agreement to station Nato forces and staff at Al Udeid Air Base.

