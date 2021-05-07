Qatar opens one of West Bank’s biggest mosques

The five-floor mosque can accommodate up to 3,000 worshipers.

A large mosque funded by thee Qatar Fund for Development [QFFD] was inaugurated in Palestine’s Rawabi city project on Wednesday.

The inauguration of “Qatar Mosque”, one of the largest in the West Bank, was attended by Palestinian Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh and a delegation from Qatar headed by Khalifa bin Jassim Al-Kuwari, the director general of QFFD.

The ceremony was also attended by the chairman of the board of directors of Bayti Real Estate Investment Company, which owns the project.

“We are very proud of our presence in this morally important and significant inauguration, especially in light of the attempts to demolish and seize Palestinian lands by settlers. Undoubtedly, our minarets and our churches are destinations that we are proud of, for they unite us,” Shtayyeh told Palestinian media.

The mosque covers an area measuring up to 8,400 square meters, with a capacity that can accommodate up to 3,000 worshippers, including one prayer room for men and another for women, as well as a multi-use hall.

“By opening the mosque, it will contribute to meeting the residents of the city and will play a fundamental role in reviving the city and neighbouring villages, especially in important religious events,” said QFFD in a statement.

Intricate details inspired by the Ummayad period cover nooks and crannies of the place of worship, with calligraphy of Qurani’c verses engraved on its dome. The mosque’s carpet was made in Turkey and the doors were made in Morocco.

Established in 2007, Rawabi City has been providing job opportunities for over 800 Palestinian employees while contributing to providing housing units.

Qatar has continued to support Palestinians through various means and has strongly condemned all human rights violations conducted by illegal Israeli occupation forces.

Unlike its Gulf neighbours, Doha has refused to normalise with Israel as long as it denies Palestinians their rights.

