Friday, February 11, 2022
Qatar opens 68.8mn QAR project for Holy Qur’an learning centres

By Menatalla Ibrahim

[Unsplash]

Thousands of students learning the Holy Qur’an in Qatar expected to benefit from new project. 

Qatar has inaugurated its largest 68.8mn QAR endowment residential project aimed towards developing Qur’an learning centres across the country.

‘Al Utrujjah’ project, located in Freej Bin Mahmoud, includes 112 international standard residential apartments and a sports club, solely built to benefit thousands of students learning the Qur’an across the nation.

All revenues from renting out the apartments will go to enhancing the Holy Qur’an centres as part of the latest effort by the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, according to the Director of Endowment Affairs Department Dr. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamad Al Thani.

Qatar offers ‘better future’ for dozens of hearing-impaired children in Gaza 

Al-Waqf (endowment) is a form of charity in Islam and is the third sector in the Islamic economy after the governmental and private sectors. It includes the transfer of property from the donors to a religious cause, which would eventually benefit those in need.

In recent years, Qatar has been experiencing a high demand for Qur’an centres across the country, pushing the ministry to allocate a special endowment towards developing them.

This project will help the country expand the institutions and receive more students, as well as raise the quality of education for thousands of students of all ages.

