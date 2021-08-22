Qatar para-athletes head to Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

The Qatari athletes headed to Tokyo to participate in the 2020 Paralympic Games.

Qatari para-athletes Abdulrahman Abdulqadir Fiqi and Sara Hamdi Masoud left Hamad International Airport on Saturday to attend the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

The Games are set to begin on 24 August and will run till 5 September. These will include swimming, table tennis, wheelchair fencing and basketball with over 4,000 athletes participating.

Due to the pandemic, the Paralympic Games were postponed last year to prevent the spread of the virus among athletes.

Abdulrahman, a former world champion who has already represented Qatar in two Paralympic Games, will compete in the men’s shot put – F34.

Sara, who is also a silver medalist at the Rio Games, will compete in the shot put – F33.

“A lot of time has gone staying indoors, waiting for this pandemic to end. I am aiming to get the gold at the Tokyo Games. I do not know what will happen, but I am confident and hopeful of winning the gold medal,” said Abdulrahman, who won a silver medal in Rio 2016.

Read also: Para-athlete seals world record for fastest crossing of Qatar on wheelchair

“My preparations for this year’s Games in the Japanese city are very much on track and I want to improve on my showing from Brazil. I’m determined to do that,” he added.

Ahead of the Games, Tokyo Paralympics organisers launched a repair centre for prosthetic limbs, wheelchairs and other equipment at the athletes’ village, providing around 100 staff with repair and maintenance services.

The initiative aims to offer Paralympic athletes technical and mental support, according to Heinrich Popow, a German Paralympic gold medallist who is affiliated with Ottobock.