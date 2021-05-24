42 C
Doha
Monday, May 24, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Sports News

Qatar Parachute Team soar into third place at international cup

By Farah AlSharif

-

News
[QNA]

The Qatar Parachute Team, Al Hadaf, has scooped bronze medals at the International Dolomiti Cup in Belluno, Italy

Qatar’s Parachute Team, Al Hadaf, has brought home a bronze medal after placing third at the International Dolomiti Cup in Italy on Sunday.

The cup saw a large number of international competitors at both the team and individual levels. Despite the fierce competition, Qatar swooped into third place behind the Italian team, which took both first and second place.

Al Hadaf’s Mohamed al-Attas also won a personal bronze medal after claiming third place in the singles competitions.

Not only did Qatar solidify its presence among participating teams at the event, the tournament’s judging panel was joined by Qatari international referee Mohamed al-Hajri.

Read also: Qatar athlete rows her way into 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Qatari sports teams have been excelling in recent weeks and gaining international placements in world-renowned tournaments.

Team Qatar rower Tala Abujbara qualified for the Tokyo Olympics after achieving a time of 8.20 minutes at Asia and Oceania Rowing Qualification Championship. And Qatar’s beach volleyball team also qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) announced new rankings.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Qatar’s Foreign Minister in Sudan for bilateral visit

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Qatar and Sudan have had a strong relationship since the two countries established diplomatic ties in 1972. Qatar's Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin...
Read more
News

Iran extends nuclear monitoring deal for a month

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The decision comes amid the ongoing Vienna talks, which aim to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action . Iran has reportedly informed the International...
Read more
Top Stories

EU Parliamentarians praise Qatar’s mediation role in ending war on Gaza

Hala Abdallah - 0
Qatar was a key mediator in ending the 11-day bombardment of the besieged Gaza Strip. Jose Ramon Bauza, Chairman of the Qatar-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.