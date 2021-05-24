Qatar Parachute Team soar into third place at international cup

The Qatar Parachute Team, Al Hadaf, has scooped bronze medals at the International Dolomiti Cup in Belluno, Italy
Qatar’s Parachute Team, Al Hadaf, has brought home a bronze medal after placing third at the International Dolomiti Cup in Italy on Sunday.
The cup saw a large number of international competitors at both the team and individual levels. Despite the fierce competition, Qatar swooped into third place behind the Italian team, which took both first and second place.
Al Hadaf’s Mohamed al-Attas also won a personal bronze medal after claiming third place in the singles competitions.
Not only did Qatar solidify its presence among participating teams at the event, the tournament’s judging panel was joined by Qatari international referee Mohamed al-Hajri.
Qatari sports teams have been excelling in recent weeks and gaining international placements in world-renowned tournaments.
Team Qatar rower Tala Abujbara qualified for the Tokyo Olympics after achieving a time of 8.20 minutes at Asia and Oceania Rowing Qualification Championship. And Qatar’s beach volleyball team also qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) announced new rankings.
