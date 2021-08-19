Qatar parachuting team dives into first place in Russia

Qatar’s Quadruple Interlocking Team won gold with 151 points at the Parachute Jump World Championships in Russia.

The Qatari parachute jump team has won the gold medal in the quadruple entanglement competition in the Parachute Jump World Championships in Russia for the first time in this category. The competition will run until 21 August with the participation of 30 countries.

The Qatar Quadruple Interlocking Team, which includes, Abdullah Hani, Saeed Al Kuwari, Hassan Al Malki, Ali Al Marri and Saleh Al Kuwari, soared into first place with 151 points.

The Russian team won the silver medal and came in second place with 147 points, while the bronze medal was given to the Belarusian team in third place with 135 points.

Team Qatar also won the silver medal in the two-way sequential Canopy formation event, where team “Sconshell A” came in second place with 220 points.

Major General Commander of the Joint Special Forces and Chairman of the Qatar Air Sports Committee Hamad bin Abdullah Al Fetais Al Marri dedicated the achievement “to the wise leadership and the Qatari people.”

Al Marri added that Qatar’s first place victory for the first time in the history of the four-way entanglement with parachute “Rotation” is a great and important achievement.

Qatar’s Parachute Team, Al Hadaf, also brought home a bronze medal after placing third at the International Dolomiti Cup in Italy in May.

More than 40 countries are expected to take part in the 44th World Parachuting Championship in Qatar, which is set to take flight next November.

