37 C
Doha
Thursday, August 19, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Sports

Qatar parachuting team dives into first place in Russia

By Farah AlSharif

-

News
Source: QNA

Qatar’s Quadruple Interlocking Team won gold with 151 points at the Parachute Jump World Championships in Russia. 

The Qatari parachute jump team has won the gold medal in the quadruple entanglement competition in the Parachute Jump World Championships in Russia for the first time in this category. The competition will run until 21 August with the participation of 30 countries.

The Qatar Quadruple Interlocking Team, which includes, Abdullah Hani, Saeed Al Kuwari, Hassan Al Malki, Ali Al Marri and Saleh Al Kuwari, soared into first place with 151 points.

The Russian team won the silver medal and came in second place with 147 points, while the bronze medal was given to the Belarusian team in third place with 135 points.

Team Qatar also won the silver medal in the two-way sequential Canopy formation event, where team “Sconshell A” came in second place with 220 points.

Read also: Qatar crowned second with 19 medals at Arab Table Tennis Championship

Major General Commander of the Joint Special Forces and Chairman of the Qatar Air Sports Committee Hamad bin Abdullah Al Fetais Al Marri dedicated the achievement “to the wise leadership and the Qatari people.”

Al Marri added that Qatar’s first place victory for the first time in the history of the four-way entanglement with parachute “Rotation” is a great and important achievement.

Qatar’s Parachute Team, Al Hadaf, also brought home a bronze medal after placing third at the International Dolomiti Cup in Italy in May.

More than 40 countries are expected to take part in the 44th World Parachuting Championship in Qatar, which is set to take flight next November.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

DN Special Reports

What does the Taliban’s ‘amnesty’ mean for weary Afghans?

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Afghans are concerned over their freedoms under Taliban rule. The Taliban captured full control of Afghanistan on Sunday without a fight in Kabul after managing...
Read more
Technology

Qatar named top downloader of VPN as users attempt to bypass internet restrictions 

Hala Abdallah - 0
VPN came in handy for people in countries with restrictions on Internet usage.  Qatar comes out on top for countries with the highest percentage of...
Read more
Culture

World’s biggest ‘mysterious’ 3D-printed object to soon decorate Doha’s skyline

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The hub is set to become a base for the development of large-format 3D printing technologies using recycled materials.  Qatar will soon have the world's...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.