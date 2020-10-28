Qatar Petroleum discovers new gas off South Africa

The state-owned petroleum firm announces its second gas discovery.

A new gas condensate in the Luiperd prospect, 175 kilometers off the southern coast of South Africa, was discovered by Qatar Petroleum [QP], the state-owned company announced on Wednesday.

“We are pleased to announce this second discovery in our joint exploration project in South Africa,” said Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs and QP’s president.

“The initial well results are better than anticipated, and they offer a great opportunity to pursue further exploration and appraisal activities in this area, and to look into integrated commercialisation of these findings in alignment with all stakeholders,” he added.

According to QP, this is the second significant discovery in Block 11B/12B, following the initial finding in February 2019, where the company found an important gas condensate in the Brulpadda prospect.

“I would like to congratulate our partners, for their great efforts leading to this discovery in a challenging pandemic environment, safely and efficiently. I am also grateful to the hard and diligent work by Qatar Petroleum’s exploration team, whose dedicated and successful efforts are well recognized,” said Al-Kaabi.

The Luiperd-1X was safely drilled to a total depth of at least 3,400 meters, with 73 meters of net condensate-bearing reservoir in Lower Cretaceous Paddavissie reservoirs.

The block covers an area of 19,000 square kilometers, with water depths ranging from 200-to-1,800 meters. It is operated by Total, a major energy operator, with a 45% working interest, alongside Qatar Petroleum (25%), CNR International (20%) and Main Street (10%).

