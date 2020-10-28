30 C
Doha
Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Business

Qatar Petroleum discovers new gas off South Africa

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Top StoriesBusiness
"ras laffan industrial city (137)" by Parto Domani

The state-owned petroleum firm announces its second gas discovery.

A new gas condensate in the Luiperd prospect, 175 kilometers off the southern coast of South Africa, was discovered by Qatar Petroleum [QP], the state-owned company announced on Wednesday.

“We are pleased to announce this second discovery in our joint exploration project in South Africa,” said Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs and QP’s president.

Source: Qatar Petroleum

“The initial well results are better than anticipated, and they offer a great opportunity to pursue further exploration and appraisal activities in this area, and to look into integrated commercialisation of these findings in alignment with all stakeholders,” he added.

According to QP, this is the second significant discovery in Block 11B/12B, following the initial finding in February 2019, where the company found an important gas condensate in the Brulpadda prospect.

“I would like to congratulate our partners, for their great efforts leading to this discovery in a challenging pandemic environment, safely and efficiently. I am also grateful to the hard and diligent work by Qatar Petroleum’s exploration team, whose dedicated and successful efforts are well recognized,” said Al-Kaabi.

The Luiperd-1X was safely drilled to a total depth of at least 3,400 meters, with 73 meters of net condensate-bearing reservoir in Lower Cretaceous Paddavissie reservoirs. 

Read also: Qatar books 7.2m tonne LNG storage in 25-year UK deal

The block covers an area of 19,000 square kilometers, with water depths ranging from 200-to-1,800 meters. It is operated by Total, a major energy operator, with a 45% working interest, alongside Qatar Petroleum (25%), CNR International (20%) and Main Street (10%).

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Stories

Qatar-Germany trade reaches $946 million in first half of 2020 alone

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Another significant number as a result of strong bilateral relations. A total of $946 million trade exchange between Qatar and Germany has been recorded in...
Read more
News

The bumbling Macron and delusions of ‘grandeur’ France

Farhan Chak - 0
France’s hypocrisy allows it to talk about humanity while quietly suffocating people wherever found unguarded, writes Dr Farhan Chak. What is the glory of France?...
Read more
Business

Qatar Stock Exchange ‘dragged below 10,000 levels’: report

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The Qatar Stock Exchange was dragged more than 50 points, with its key index settling below 10,000 levels, due to across the board selling. Hit...
Read more

Related Articles

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

The bumbling Macron and delusions of ‘grandeur’ France

News Farhan Chak - 0
France’s hypocrisy allows it to talk about humanity while quietly suffocating people wherever found unguarded, writes Dr Farhan Chak. What is the glory of France?...
Read more

It’s time authorities shift their focus to thousands stuck in entry permit limbo

Opinion Doha News Team - 0
In our latest editorial, we highlight growing grievances over Qatar's Exceptional Entry Permits - a COVID-19 measure that although necessary, has ripped families apart. Let’s...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Qatar’s Al Meera removes French products amid growing boycott movement

News Menatalla Ibrahim - 2
Recent tensions between France and the Muslim world has sparked a boycott movement, prompting Qatar's Al Meera to remove all French products from its...
Read more

Outrage as women strip searched after abandoned baby discovered at Qatar airport

Top Stories Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The Australian government demands answers from Qatari authorities after what it described as “a grossly, grossly disturbing, offensive, concerning set of events” involving several...
Read more

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.