Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra back on stage after pandemic hiatus

The concert tickets can be purchased online through Q-Tickets.

Looking for a relaxing and breathtaking experience? The Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra will hold its first concert after a long COVID-19 break on Saturday, featuring legendary composers from different countries.

THE QATAR PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA IS BACK!

Saturday 12 Dec 5:00 pm & 8:00 pm

Qatar National Convention Center (QNCC) – Auditorum 3 Please note that attendees must follow the Ministry of Public Health’s Covid-19 guidelines. Tickets available on Q-Tickets:https://t.co/JEeve3IPBT pic.twitter.com/93Qp1Ie11I — Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra (@qatar_phil) December 6, 2020

The concert will see classical and romantic pieces played during two shows at auditorium 3 of the Qatar National Convention Centre.

The first one will take place at 5pm and will be followed by an 8pm show.

“After a hiatus due to the global pandemic, the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra is back to enchant audiences once again with a concert featuring classical and romantic music composers such as, Mozart, Tchaikovsky, Beethoven, and many more,” Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra said on a Facebook post.

The show will kick off with the first movement of Felix Mendelssohn’s Fourth Symphony in A Major, followed by Morning Mood from Edvard Grieg’s Peer Gynt Suite No. 1 and the first movement of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Symphony No. 25 in G Minor.

Read also: Scoot over! Karwa introduces a new way to get around The Pearl

Selections from selections from Giuseppe Verdi’s La Traviata and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker as well as On the Beautiful Blue Danube by Johann Strauss, Jr., Palladio by Karl Jenkins and the first movement of Ludwig van Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony in C Minor will also be included.

French violinist Lyonel Schmit will be the Concertmaster and conductor of the show, providing the audience with a spectacular approach to music.

Only those above the age of 18 can attend the concert and must adhere to the Ministry of Public Health’s COVID-19 guidelines.

The concert tickets can be purchased online through Q-Tickets.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube