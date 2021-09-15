33 C
Doha
Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra to kick off season with ‘one of a kind’ concert

By Menatalla Ibrahim

Fully vaccinated individuals will now be able to enjoy Qatar’s best orchestra live.

Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra is set to hold a one of a kind concert “with an unusually festive programme” that is hoped to provide a breathtaking experience, the world-renowned band has announced.

After a long Covid-19 break, QPO will be back on stage on 18 September at the Qatar National Convention Centre, providing fans with an unforgettable experience that features legendary composers from around the world.

Music enthusiasts keen on attending the concert must be fully vaccinated or show a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the event to ensure entry into the venue, including children.

The concert will take place between 4pm and 7:30pm, with the opening performance featuring classical romantic music composers such as Tchaikovsky, Grieg and Khachaturian.

Among the pieces expected are ‘Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: Eugene Onegin – Polonaise’, an opera in three acts composed in 1878, in addition to ‘Music from The Nutcracker, Op. 71 –March, Chinese, Spanish and Russian Dance (Trepak)’, one of the artists’ arranged acts for a 1892 concert.

The Nutcracker, a tale by ETA Hoffman before it became a ballet, narrates the story of Clara, a little girl “who receives a magical nutcracker in the form of a little man for Christmas”.

“Tchaikovsky based the ballet he created upon on a translation of the original story by Alexandre Dumas.”

French violinist, Lyonel Schmit will be the Concertmaster and conductor of the show, providing the audience with a spectacular night of music.

