Qatar pledges $70 million to support Yemen at UN donor conference

The major contribution comes as part of the UN’s goal to raise $3.85 billion to prevent famine in Yemen, the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Qatar pledged $70 million in aid to support Yemenis in the war-torn country, Doha’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi confirmed.

The announcement was made by Al Muraikhi during a virtual UN conference, co-hosted by Sweden and Switzerland and attended by over 100 governments and donors to help raise $3.85 billion to prevent famine in Yemen.

“For most people, life in Yemen is now unbearable. Childhood in Yemen is a special kind of hell. This war is swallowing up a whole generation of Yemenis,” said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

According to Al Muraikhi, Qatar has already provided Yemen with at least $195 million between 2013 and 2020, in addition to $5 million to the UN Populations Fund, as well as $2 million to the UN’s Human Settlement Programme. The aid aims to providing housing to Yemenis.

Out of the $70 million, $10 million has already been disbursed by the Qatar Fund for Development to support the field of water and sanitation, in collaboration with UNICEF.



Doha’s contributions come as part of its commitment to UN Security Council resolution no. 2216, which aims to achieve sustainable peace and development in Yemen.

Several other countries also pledged support, including Saudi Arabia, which committed to pay $430 million, and the US which promised $190 million.

However, the total amount fell short of the UN’s goal despite the large contributions, with only $1.7 billion raised.

Gueterres said the outcome of the conference was “disappointing”.

“I thank those who pledged generously & ask others to consider again what they can do to help stave off the worst famine the world has seen in decades,” the UN official tweeted.

In recent years, and despite the urgency of the monetary support, aid to the war-hit country was reduced to half of the amount required and has failed to meet the needs of millions of Yemenis struggling to survive.

Also commenting on the global shortcomings and humanitarian obligations to Sanaa, Secretary-General of the Norwegian Refugee Council Jan Egeland said he was “deeply disappointed”.

“This means continued massive cuts to emergency food, water, shelter and medical support. The shortfall in humanitarian aid will be measured in lives lost,” said Egeland in a statement.

“I told governments at the conference that I have just seen children who are already dying of starvation in Yemen. It is in their power to prevent full-scale famine, or forever have this stain on their consciences. So far, they have failed to act,” he added.

Read also: Qatar Red Crescent delivers food aid to thousands of families in Yemen

Yemen is now more in need for aid than ever, with more than 16 million people expected to go hungry this year while almost 50,000 are already living in famine-like conditions. The dire situation has been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ongoing war continues to strip innocent Yemeni civilians of their basic human rights and deprives children from their rights to education.

At least 233,000 Yemenis were killed in the past six years, among whom 131,000 who died as a result of malnutrition and a lack of healthcare and medicine.

It is also estimated that 400,000 Yemeni children below the age of five could die from acute malnutrition, according to UNICEF.

Aid and rights group expressed severe concern last year over a Trump administration decision to declare Yemen’s Houthi rebels who control several of the country’s entry points, as well as the capital Sanaa, as a terrorist organisation. This raised concerns over the delivery of aid to the war-torn country.

However, the move was reversed by current US President Joe Biden who removed the rebel group off the terror list last month, enabling the entry of aid toYemen.

“We have listened to warnings from the United Nations, humanitarian groups, and bipartisan members of Congress, among others, that the designations could have a devastating impact on Yemenis’ access to basic commodities like food and fuel,” said Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the time.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube