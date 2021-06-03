Qatar postpones Arab League consultative session

The meeting was initially scheduled on June 8th as part of a regular Arab League session where ministers “discuss and express their opinions informally”.

The Arab League’s Assistant Secretary-General Hossam Zaki announced on Wednesday that Qatar has decided to postpone the “consultative” session until June 15th.

صرح السفير حسام زكي الامين العام المساعد لجامعة الدول العربية ان الاجتماع التشاوري لوزراء الخارجية العرب الذي كان من المقرر يوم ٨ الجاري في #الدوحة، قد تأجل بناء علي طلب من دولة #قطر لمدة اسبوع علي أن يعقد يوم ١٥ الجاري. pic.twitter.com/G0LxdmGulX — جامعة الدول العربية (@arableague_gs) June 2, 2021

“The postponement of the meeting of Arab foreign ministers for a week came at the request of the host country Qatar. The State of Qatar chairs the current session of the Council of the League of Arab States at the ministerial level,” added his statement, as quoted by Sputnik news agency.

There were no further statements regarding the postponement of the meeting.

The postponed session, initially scheduled on June 8th, was set to host Arab foreign ministers.

Zaki previously said the meeting was “within the framework of the League’s Council at the level of foreign ministers to intensify consultation of common issues especially the political ones”.

Read also: Qatar to host FM’s at Arab League consultative session in June

The “consultative” meeting is a “tradition at the level of the League Council that allows ministers to discuss and express their opinions informally without referring to any specific agenda or issuing any formal statements or document”.

Qatar previously chaired an emergency session on May 11th where all members of the Arab League stressed the need to unify efforts to actively support Palestinians amid the 11-day Israeli aggression on Gaza.

In that session, Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said Israel’s targeted attacks on Palestinians in Jerusalem and several other cities can be categorised as war crimes, calling on Arab countries to unite in order to prevent it from happening again.

Sheikh Mohammed described the crisis as the result of a “fierce escalation campaign by the Israeli occupation forces.”

Qatar reiterated its position in supporting Palestinians and their rights during the session, renewing calls for the establishment of an independent state based on the borders of 1967 with East Al Quds as its capital.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube