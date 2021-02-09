Qatar praised for ‘top-notch’ FIFA Club World Club

Qatar’s ability to contain the virus and provide quality healthcare enabled the country to host several successful sports events.

Bayern Munich’s head coach, Hans-Dieter Flick praised Qatar’s excellent preparations for the Club World Cup tournament, saying the stadium and conditions were perfect for his players.

“It’s always special to play here and we as Bayern München want to win every match,” said Flick. “We have perfect conditions – I just had a look at the pitch and the conditions are top-notch, the stadium is beautiful.”

The sentiment was echoed by Joshua Kimmich, Bayern’s midfielder who described the grass on the pitch as a “dream”.

“I just went out on to the pitch and the grass is a dream – just perfect – and that’s why I’m very much looking forward to the match,” he said.

The coach of the UEFA Champions League and 2020 Club World Cup finalists also said he is confident Qatar will be in “great shape” to host the World Club in 2022.

Similar praise was made by Egypt’s Al Ahly SC manager Pitso Mosimane who lauded Doha’s outstanding commitment to safely hosting the tournament despite the ongoing global health crisis.

The team spent five weeks in a medical bubble in order to successfully and safely participate in the competition.

“We haven’t faced any issues during the past five weeks. We are trying our best to look after our health – and the health of our opponents. We comply with these rules to ensure the safety of everyone and in order to continue playing football,” Mosimane said, referring to Qatar’s strict precautionary measures to combat the virus.

The Egyptian team’s coach also praised Qatar’s preparation for the 2022 World Cup that is set to take place in less than two years.

“The airport, transportation, hotels, stadiums, and training pitches are all fantastic – and these are the most important components when it comes to hosting a successful World Cup. From a technical point of view, everything is compliant here. I’d give it a green tick,” he added.

Thanks to Qatar’s firm health protocols to tackle the pandemic, the country was able to host tens of tournaments successfully in the past few years.

Dr. Abdul Wahab Al Musleh, Adviser to the Minister of Public Health for Sports Affairs said that the country provided comprehensive medical services to the participants of the Club World Cup at places of residence, training venues, and stadiums. He also added in an interview with Qatar News Agency that field and ambulance services were present around the clock.

Over 12,000 COVID-19 tests were conducted for the teams and their training staff, the official revealed, in addition to 10,000 fans who were examined for the first two matches of FIFA Club World Cup.

With less than two years of its kick-off, the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar will mark the first time it the global sporting event will be held in the Middle East. The country has invested millions of dollars to ensure the “greatest ever World Cup.”

Earlier this week, pre-sales for the 2022 event hit $90 million in less than 24 hours, according to local reports.

