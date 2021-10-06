Qatar prepares for World Padel Championship

Qatar’s tennis and squash body are in preparation to host the Padel World Championship for the first time in the region in history.

Qatar is set to host the Padel World Championship next month for the first time in history in the region and Asia.

Qatar Tennis, Squash and Badminton Federation (QTSBF) Secretary-General Tareq Zainal said that the body is in preparation for the event that will see 320 athletes from 16 nations go head to head at Doha’s Khalifa Tennis and Squash Complex from November 15 to 20, 2021.

QTSBF is also hosting host the Qatar Classic – a Platinum tournament on Professional Squash Association calendar from October 17 to 23, ahead of the region’s inaugural Padel World Championship.

“We are preparing for both squash and padel events simultaneously. The preparations are on track, and we are hopeful of hosting both the major events successfully,” said the federation’s Secretary-General Tareq Zainal.

Speaking about the Padel World Championship, Zainal expressed hope that the event will promote the sport in the entire region.

“Our first focus is Qatar Classic, in which 48 squash stars are set to compete, and we are looking forward to thrilling matches during the tournament,” Zainal added.

Padel is described as a sport that is a mix between tennis and squash. The court is one-third of the size of a tennis court.

In July, Qatar officially opened the biggest indoor padel court in the Arab world. The opening of the facility, located at Aspire Park, comes as interest in the sport becomes increasingly popular in Qatar and the wider Arabian Gulf.

The growing love for the sport across Qatar has led to increasing tournaments as players endeavour to improve their skills on a professional level.

Earlier in June, Qatar, represented by QTSBF, finally officially joined the International Padel Federation (FIP), allowing the Gulf state to host international padel tournaments and participate in other events under the umbrella of the FIP.