32.6 C
Doha
Wednesday, October 6, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Sports

Qatar prepares for World Padel Championship

By Farah AlSharif

-

[Pexels]

Qatar’s tennis and squash body are in preparation to host the Padel World Championship for the first time in the region in history.

Qatar is set to host the Padel World Championship next month for the first time in history in the region and Asia.

Qatar Tennis, Squash and Badminton Federation (QTSBF) Secretary-General Tareq Zainal said that the body is in preparation for the event that will see 320 athletes from 16 nations go head to head at Doha’s Khalifa Tennis and Squash Complex from November 15 to 20, 2021.

QTSBF is also hosting host the Qatar Classic – a Platinum tournament on Professional Squash Association calendar from October 17 to 23, ahead of the region’s inaugural Padel World Championship.

“We are preparing for both squash and padel events simultaneously. The preparations are on track, and we are hopeful of hosting both the major events successfully,” said the federation’s Secretary-General Tareq Zainal.

Speaking about the Padel World Championship, Zainal expressed hope that the event will promote the sport in the entire region.

“Our first focus is Qatar Classic, in which 48 squash stars are set to compete, and we are looking forward to thrilling matches during the tournament,” Zainal added.

Padel is described as a sport that is a mix between tennis and squash. The court is one-third of the size of a tennis court.

In July, Qatar officially opened the biggest indoor padel court in the Arab world. The opening of the facility, located at Aspire Park, comes as interest in the sport becomes increasingly popular in Qatar and the wider Arabian Gulf.

The growing love for the sport across Qatar has led to increasing tournaments as players endeavour to improve their skills on a professional level.

Earlier in June, Qatar, represented by QTSBF, finally officially joined the International Padel Federation (FIP), allowing the Gulf state to host international padel tournaments and participate in other events under the umbrella of the FIP.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

‘Agreement reached’ to unblock Qatar’s beIN Sports in Saudi Arabia: source

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
A beIN Sports source said the ban has still not been lifted. An agreement to lift a Saudi ban on Qatar's beIn Sports was reached...
Read more
Where To Go & What To Do

Prizes, concerts and sales! Shop Qatar makes it mark as first major festival in two years

Doha News Team - 0
Shop Qatar is the first major festival in Qatar in 18 months, with discounts of up to 90 percent at 15 locations throughout the...
Read more
Politics

Qatar’s FM meets MBZ in first UAE visit since GCC crisis

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The two countries restored diplomatic ties on 5 January after signing the Al-Ula Declaration. Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani met with Abu...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.