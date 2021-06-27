35.6 C
Qatar prepares to open for visitors with launch of online registration platform

By Menatalla Ibrahim

COVID-19
Source: Ramesh Bista, The Record

Travellers must upload information regarding their vaccination or recovery certificates, as well as PCR tests, upon registration. 

Qatar has launched an online registration platform for those arriving in the country through the Abu Samra border, the Ministry of Public Health has announced on Friday.

The new platform aims to expedite entry procedures into the country while also ensuring the safety and well-being of the community by documenting health and vaccination data prior to arrival.

All those wishing to return or visit Qatar through the Abu Samra border must register through the newly-launched platform and apply no more than 72 hours prior to arrival time and at least six hours before it, authorities stressed.

Meanwhile, GCC citizens are required to enter their passport numbers, and visitors are required to enter their visa and passport numbers.

Travellers must enter health information that includes the type of Covid-19 vaccine and the date of the last dose (if taken) or the date of the last infection with Covid-19 for those who recovered.

Copies of passports, certified vaccination certificates, negative PCR test results, hotel quarantine reservations for unvaccinated individuals or those coming from high-risk countries, must also be uploaded to the platform to complete the registration process.

Gradual lifting of restrictions

Qatar has seen a huge dip in Covid-19 numbers since the implementation of new restrictions in late April. In the last few days, the country has been reporting less than 200 daily cases— an 87 percent decrease since the peak of the second wave in April.

The recent drop in numbers can be attributed to the availability of more vaccines as well as the opening of more vaccination centres, which allowed the country to exponentially ramp up its national inoculation campaign.

The implementation of strict restrictions to curb the virus has also played an essential role in flattening the curve, which is expected to further decrease in the upcoming days.

In addition, Qatar is set to be among the first countries to achieve herd immunity against Covid-19 in a months time, Dr. Mohammed bin Hamad Al Thani, Director of Public Health at the Ministry of Public Health has announced earlier this month.

Earlier this month, Qatar’s cabinet has issued a list of all the conditions and directives for Phase 2 of the gradual lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.

The new eased regulations are part of a four-phase plan introduced by the ministry of health and the ministry of commerce in early May following a significant dip in daily and active cases in the last month.

The regulations include increasing workforce capacity to 80%, allowing kids in malls and souqs again, allowing in-door and out-door weddings with a certain capacity, and allowing vaccinated fans to attend matches and tournaments in the country.

Amusement parks and all entertainment centres are also now open at a capacity not exceeding 30% in open spaces and 20% in closed spaces, provided that 75% of the customers are fully vaccinated.

