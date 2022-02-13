18 C
EU to stop antitrust action against QatarEnergy as it scrambles to secure energy supply

By Asmahan Qarjouli

PoliticsTop Stories
Source: Unsplash

Qatar previously said it is unable to provide Europe’s entire gas supply.

The European Union reportedly may not move forward with its 2018 antitrust dispute with QatarEnergy, as Russia-Ukraine tensions threaten energy supply.

The European Commission had launched an investigation into QatarEnergy companies and the impact on “the free flow of gas” within the European Economic Area (EEA).

Qatar responded by stopping its projects in France and Belgium and put its investments and LNG supplies to Europe on hold.

Talks to resolve the dispute recently resumed as the EU is seeking to reduce its dependency on Russian gas. Concerns over energy supply are increasing as Russia-Ukraine tensions mount.

An EU official told Reuters that despite these recent developments, the official case remains ongoing.

New EU rules on green investments: what it means for Qatar

“We cannot prejudge its timing or outcome,” a spokesperson said.

The official also dismissed the link between the case and the ongoing european energy crisis.

US President Joe Biden has been in talks with Qatar to provide Europe with gas shipments in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Europe receives more than 40% of its gas supply from Russia and almost a third of its shipments pass through Ukraine.

The region is already grappling with an energy crisis, resulting in a hike in gas prices.

Qatar’s Energy Minister Saad Al-Kaabi said in January that the Gulf state is unable to unilaterally replace Europe’s energy supply.

Al-Kaabi said that the issue “requires a collective effort” instead.

Doha provides up to 5% of Europe’s LNG supply as most of its shipments go to Asian countries through long-term contracts.

Mounting tensions

Fears over an invasion increased late last year as Russia dispatched its troops on its border with Ukraine. Moscow has denied plans to invade its long-term rival.

On Friday the US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told a press briefing that “an invasion could begin at any time”.

“It could begin during the Olympics, despite a lot of speculation that it would only happen after the Olympics.”

The US State Department has ordered its staff to leave Ukraine. Countries including Jordan, Germany, Kuwait are also calling on their citizens to leave Kyiv.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said warnings over an invasion “provoked panic” in the country.

“If you or anyone has any additional information about a 100% chance of an invasion, give it to us.”

Biden warned Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on Saturday that the US would respond “decisively and impose swift and severe costs”. This came in an hour-long phone call, initially scheduled for Monday.

The Kremlin then said that Biden and Putin agreed to continue dialogue whilst saying that “hysteria has reached its peak.”

