Qatar provides eye care for thousands of refugees in Bangladesh

Almost half a million refugees and people in need will receive eye care thanks to Qatar‘s latest project.

Qatar Red Crescent Society [QRCS] is set to provide anti-blindness medical care for eye diseases to 424,000 refugees and those in need in Bangladesh, the organisation announced.

The $134,823 project will take place in the camps of Myanmar refugees in Cox’s Bazar and the local host community, providing them with access to high quality eye care and increasing the curability of eyesight problems.

“QRCS provides eye health care for refugees, community in Bangladesh,” the organisation tweeted.

Thousands of refugees and vulnerable people suffer from eye-diseases that prevents them from living a quality life, making the 14-month project a crucial step towards alleviating some of the community’s sufferings.

The charity organisation, in collaboration with the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society [BDRCS], will secure medical examinations as well as needed-medications at seven health centres for a year.

Each centre will receive an average of 15-20 patients per day during week days, QRCS added.

The project will also build the capacity of medical and technical staff at several health centres around the area, with a special focus on ophthalmology.

In an effort to raise awareness and promote eye care among the locals and refugees, QRCS will organise field visits to inform the public about the project and its importance, identify cases with eye diseases, and provide health education.

If more advanced treatment services are needed for certain diagnosis, the patient will be referred to specialised hospitals to ensure their safety and well-being.

Around 27,720 patients are expected to be treated at health centres. Some 250 patients are set to undergo cataract procedures while 396,000 are expected to attend the field awareness-raising sessions held by well-trained volunteers.

QRCS and BDRCS are currently recruiting and training staff to ensure the success of the project. Both organisations are also procuring the medical equipment and supplies that will be used for the project, which will last until June of 2022.

