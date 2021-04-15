Qatar provides free bread for thousands of displaced families in Syria

The organisation have helped thousands of vulnerable people around the world, with a specific focus on Syria and Palestine in recent years.

Qatar Charity [QC] is providing free bread for thousands of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in northern Syria to ease some of their burdens during the holy month of Ramadan.

This comes as part of the non-profit organisation’s continued relief aid in the war-torn country.

At least 16 automatic ovens are churning out free daily bread to feed more than 190,000 people from the IDP community.

Some 37,000 families living in nearly 60 camps, abandoned homes and makeshift shelters are being helped as part of the initiative, which contributes to to meeting around 12% of the daily bread need in Syria.

The project has a production capacity of 42 tonnes of flour per day for a period of six months, the organisation said.

“I was displaced two years ago, and live in the Rahma camp on the Idlib countryside,” said Abdul Aziz Zahir, an IDP. “I have always found it difficult to secure bread for the family on a daily basis, due to the lack of job opportunities and a stable source of income, especially in light of the continued coronavirus pandemic,” he added.

“I now receive two bundles of bread for free on a daily basis, which is sufficient to meet my family’s needs. This lessened a great burden on me. I hope this project would continue to contribute to alleviating my suffering and that of those living in the camp, especially in this holy month.”

Mohamed al-Omar, also an IDP living in the Rahma camp, expressed his gratitude to Qatars continued support in the region.

“I had been suffering for more than two years while securing bread, and there was a great burden on me as a family head,” he said, hoping that QC would continue providing free bread for them.

QC is now eyeing up plans to expand aid with the establishment of a new bakery in Azaz, a city in northwest Syria.

The bakery is expected to produce a capacity of 2.5 tonnes of flour, equivalent to approximately 3,000 bread packages per day, to help around 2,800 families in the area alone.

The organisation is also planning to secure bread needs for Syrian refugees in southern Turkey. This will be an expansion of Urfa bakery, which was established and operated in 2017, and has a production capacity of 8,000 bread packages per day.

In Urfa province, more than 4,500 families or orphans, widows and the most vulnerable groups of Syrian refugees benefit from the project, QC added.