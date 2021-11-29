Qatar provides free prosthetic limbs to Pakistanis with disabilities

Around 31 million people in Pakistan are expected to be living with some form of disability.

Around 145 people with physical disabilities will receive prosthetic limbs free of charge as part of Qatar Charity‘s new initiative in the Swat region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, Pakistan.

The latest move comes as part of a signed memorandum of understanding with the organisation Pakistan House of Money and the Pakistan Institute of Prosthetics and Orthotics [PIPSO] which aims to provide a better life for those in need in the country.

As part of the agreement, QC will fully finance the project using donations from the public, while PIPOS will carry the implementation process for the people selected by Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, a local charity.

“Qatar Charity has been working with the Pakistan House of Money for a long time across Pakistan, and they previously provided prosthetic limbs for people with disabilities in Balochistan province, giving them equal opportunities in society,” Malak Zaheer Abbas Khokhar, Director General of the Pakistan House of Money. “The government recognises the importance of empowering people with disabilities, and thus taking Concrete measures to improve their lives.”

The project comes as demands rise for adequate care for people with disabilities in the country. According to the 6th Population and Housing Census of 2017, the South Asian country has around 207 million people. Considering the World Health Organization (WHO) estimate of 15 percent prevalence of global disability, around 31 million people in Pakistan are expected to be living with some form of disability.

