Qatar provides free prosthetic limbs to Pakistanis with disabilities

Around 145 people with physical disabilities will receive prosthetic limbs free of charge as part of Qatar Charity‘s new initiative in the Swat region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, Pakistan.
The latest move comes as part of a signed memorandum of understanding with the organisation Pakistan House of Money and the Pakistan Institute of Prosthetics and Orthotics [PIPSO] which aims to provide a better life for those in need in the country.
As part of the agreement, QC will fully finance the project using donations from the public, while PIPOS will carry the implementation process for the people selected by Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, a local charity.
For that reason, QC had previously been working with the Pakistan House of Money to provide prosthetic limbs for people with disabilities in Balochistan province, giving them equal opportunities in society as well as a better life.
The latest MoU, however, comes as a continuation of Qatar Charity’s efforts to support people with disabilities in Pakistan, which includes the provision of wheelchairs, hearing devices, and glucose-testing devices.
The project also aims to provide social assistance in the regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Jamwa Kashmir, the institution said.