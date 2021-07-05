35.2 C
Qatar provides medical aid to children’s hospital in El Salvador

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

Source: @SaludSV

Hundreds of vulnerable children in the Central American country have benefited from Qatar’s latest medical donation.

Qatar’s Embassy in El Salvador has provided medical aid to the National Children’s Hospital to help doctors reduce the spread of Covid-19 and other respiratory diseases, the diplomatic mission has announced.

The donation included some five thousand children’s masks, recreational material and other essential health products to reduce the level of contagion and spread of Covid-19 in the hospital.

Source: @SaludSV

On a daily basis, hundreds of children receive life-saving medical treatment at the Benjamin Bloom National Children’s Hospital, which is the largest and most modern general health institution in the Central American region.

It provides paediatric healthcare services, with a special focus on cancer, kidney failure and heart disease.

With a shortage of medical equipment and PPE due to high demands, children remain at high risk of infection, especially those with chronic illnesses. The country currently has over four thousand active Covid-19 cases, with more than 200 cases being reported daily.

For that reason, the embassy’s latest aid comes at a time of need, helping more than 400 children between the ages of 0 to 12 avert the risk of infection and ensuring their safe and recovery, the embassy added.

Read also: Qatar Charity opens ‘education city’ for orphans in Sudan

The aid was received by the Vice Minister of Health El Salvador Carlos Alvarenga during a ceremony organised by the health ministry of El Salvador.

The official expressed his gratitude to Qatar for helping hundreds of kids remain safe during the pandemic.

Qatar’s Acting Charge d’Affairs Tariq Othman Al Othman echoed his country’s keenness to continue its support for the people of El Salvador and confront the current health crisis in the country.

