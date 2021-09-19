Qatar provides urgent relief aid to Sudan flood victims

Almost a hundred thousand people were affected by the floods in Sudan, with thousands of homes either damaged or destroyed.

More than 6,000 of those affected by recent floods and rains in Sudan have received urgent food aid from Qatar Charity [QC] to help them recover, the organisation has announced.

Supported by the Qatar Fund for Development [QFFD], the aid includes around 1,000 baskets with essential food items for affected families in the Umm Al-Qura locality of El Gezira state.

“Qatar Charity’s field teams provided urgent food aid to those affected by torrential rains in Umm Al-Qura locality in Al-Jazirah state, central Sudan,” QC tweeted.

Since the start of the rainy season in July, Sudan has been facing heavy rains and flooding that have affected more than 88,000 people in 13 out of the country’s 18 provinces, according to the Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC).

The crisis has damaged over ten thousand homes and destroyed thousands more, according to local reports. Families in the affected areas have been forced to seek shelter with relatives or move to government buildings for safety.

In an effort to help those in need, QC has been working with local authorities to provide living necessities and food aid to thousands of families in Sudan to mitigate a humanitarian catastrophe.

QFFD’s Director-General Khalifa bin Jassim Al-Kuwari stressed the importance of delivering humanitarian assistance to those in need.

Meanwhile, Qatar’s ambassador to Sudan, Abdulrahman bin Ali Al-Kubeisi, said QC’s recent efforts are an extension of other projects that have been carried out in Sudan in recent years, particularly for those affected by last year’s floods.

Sudanese on the ground have expressed expressed gratitude to all those who have contributed to delivering the food aid, urging for more support to rebuild destroyed infrastructure, schools, health centres and water sources.

