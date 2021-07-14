36.6 C
Doha
Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Qatar public sector Eid holidays announced

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

CultureTop Stories
Source: Qatar News Agency

Qatar Calendar House predicts 20 July could be the first day of Eid Al Adha this year.

Eid Al Adha holidays for the public sector will start from Sunday 18 July and end on Sunday 25 July, the Amiri Diwan has announced.

The decision applies to ministries, government agencies, as well as public authorities and institutions. All employees are set to resume work normally on Monday 26 July, the announcement added.

As for banks and financial institutions, a decision regarding the dates of the holiday will be made later by the governor of Qatar Central Bank.

As per calculations by astronomers at Qatar Calendar House [QCH], 20 July may be the first day of Eid Al Adha.

The month of Dhu Al Hijjah for this year is expected to fall on Sunday 11 July 2021, the astronomers added.

Read also: Qatar astronomers say Eid Al Adha to fall on 20 July.

However, the official decision is yet to be declared by the Moon Sighting Committee of the Ministry of Endowments [Awqaf] in Qatar.

According to the Islamic Hijri calendar, months begin and end depending on the movement of the moon in its orbit around the Earth.

On the other hand, Gregorian months are determined by the movement of the Earth in its orbit around the sun.

Eid Al Adha marks the latter of two Islamic holidays celebrated annually around the world.

The significance of Eid Al-Adha fall in its story. The day is commemorated to honour the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismail after seeing in a dream that God commanded him to do so.

