38.2 C
Doha
Thursday, March 18, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Health & Technology Health & Wellbeing

Qatar pumps $10 million into WHO global health, Covid-19 programme

By Farah AlSharif

-

Top StoriesHealth & TechnologyHealth & Wellbeing
Pexels

Qatar and the World Health Organisation have signed their first core contribution agreement to support global assistance.

The Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) have signed their first ever core contribution agreement for $10 million to support the global  organisation on its five-year plan to promote health, keep the world safe, and serve the vulnerable.

The funds will go towards WHO’s Thirteenth General Programme of Work (GPW 13) and its Covid-19 response through the Access to Covid-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT-A) to ensure the most vulnerable communities around the world receive immediate assistance .

This will enable WHO to tackle health emergencies, achieve universal health coverage, and support the world on prevention, containment, treatment and co-ordination of Covid-19 response efforts.

“Qatar’s contribution to the WHO affirms Qatar’s fulfilment of its obligations and keenness to support WHO’s Thirteenth General Programme of Work (GPW 13) 2019-2023, to attain the “triple billion” target to ensure that 1bn more people benefiting from UHC, 1bn more people supported during emergencies and 1bn more enjoying better health and well-being,” said Minister of Public Health Dr Hanan Mohamed al-Kuwari.

“It also supports the initiatives of speeding up the access to the essential supplies needed in the fight against Covid-19, to include accelerating the development of Covid-19 tests, treatment and vaccination while ensuring fair access,” she added.

Read also: One year of Covid-19 in Qatar: A timeline

The first-of-its-kind collaboration between Qatar and WHO comes as the world marks the one year anniversary since the pandemic erupted.

“This month last year Covid-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation. The coronavirus knows no borders, affecting people who are particularly vulnerable. Effectively addressing Covid-19 cannot be achieved in isolation as it affects everyone,” said director general of QFFD Khalifa bin Jassim al-Kuwari.

Read also: WHO praises Qatar’s low COVID-19 mortality rate as ‘model for global emulation’

WHO has commended Qatar on its efforts to combat the virus and maintain one of the world’s lowest Covid-19 mortality rate, while also helping other nations around the world.

Since the global health crisis was triggered last year, Qatar’s Red Crescent Society has been delivering batches of aid to various countries, such as Yemen, Afghanistan, and Palestine, in a bid to assist local health professionals battle the pandemic.

In January, health experts from Qatar joined the WHO team in Wuhan to investigate the origins of the virus.

“I thank the State of Qatar for its contribution, which will support WHO to achieve its mission to promote health, keep the world safe and serve the vulnerable,” said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Politics

Biden says ‘tough’ to meet US troop withdrawal deadline in Afghanistan

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The US was scheduled to fully withdraw its forces by May 1st as part of a February agreement signed between Washington and the Taliban...
Read more
COVID-19

Vaccinated US mother gives birth to first newborn with ‘Covid antibodies’

Hala Abdallah - 0
The mother, a frontline worker, took the Moderna vaccine while pregnant and gave birth to the first known baby in the world born with...
Read more
Business

Can expats invest in the Qatari stock market?

Sana Hussain - 0
Interested in investing in the Qatari stock market? Doha News takes you through the steps you need to become an investor. Expats can invest in...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

DN Special Reports

‘Unliveable conditions’ unmasked at Qatar budget quarantine facilities

Farah AlSharif - 0
Unhygienic rooms, inedible food, and psychological distress - these are the issues faced by people in some of Qatar's quarantine facilities, including Mekaines, Umm...

33-year-old dies from Covid-19 as Qatar mulls more restrictions

COVID-19

Tents, cars flooded as tides crash into Khor Al Udeid camps

News

UK slaps ban on all direct flights from Qatar

Travel

Vaccine Hesitancy: Why ‘anti-vaxxers’ refuse to get vaccinated against Covid-19

COVID-19

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.