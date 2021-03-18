Qatar pumps $10 million into WHO global health, Covid-19 programme

Qatar and the World Health Organisation have signed their first core contribution agreement to support global assistance.

The Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) have signed their first ever core contribution agreement for $10 million to support the global organisation on its five-year plan to promote health, keep the world safe, and serve the vulnerable.

The funds will go towards WHO’s Thirteenth General Programme of Work (GPW 13) and its Covid-19 response through the Access to Covid-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT-A) to ensure the most vulnerable communities around the world receive immediate assistance .

This will enable WHO to tackle health emergencies, achieve universal health coverage, and support the world on prevention, containment, treatment and co-ordination of Covid-19 response efforts.

“Qatar’s contribution to the WHO affirms Qatar’s fulfilment of its obligations and keenness to support WHO’s Thirteenth General Programme of Work (GPW 13) 2019-2023, to attain the “triple billion” target to ensure that 1bn more people benefiting from UHC, 1bn more people supported during emergencies and 1bn more enjoying better health and well-being,” said Minister of Public Health Dr Hanan Mohamed al-Kuwari.

“It also supports the initiatives of speeding up the access to the essential supplies needed in the fight against Covid-19, to include accelerating the development of Covid-19 tests, treatment and vaccination while ensuring fair access,” she added.

The first-of-its-kind collaboration between Qatar and WHO comes as the world marks the one year anniversary since the pandemic erupted.

“This month last year Covid-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation. The coronavirus knows no borders, affecting people who are particularly vulnerable. Effectively addressing Covid-19 cannot be achieved in isolation as it affects everyone,” said director general of QFFD Khalifa bin Jassim al-Kuwari.

WHO has commended Qatar on its efforts to combat the virus and maintain one of the world’s lowest Covid-19 mortality rate, while also helping other nations around the world.

Since the global health crisis was triggered last year, Qatar’s Red Crescent Society has been delivering batches of aid to various countries, such as Yemen, Afghanistan, and Palestine, in a bid to assist local health professionals battle the pandemic.

In January, health experts from Qatar joined the WHO team in Wuhan to investigate the origins of the virus.

“I thank the State of Qatar for its contribution, which will support WHO to achieve its mission to promote health, keep the world safe and serve the vulnerable,” said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

