Qatar pumps $130,000 to support UNESCO’s fight against hate speech

Doha joins efforts to tackle hate speech through education worldwide.

Qatar pledged $130,000 in financial support to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s (UNESCO) high-level ministerial conference to help combat hate speech through education, state news reported.

The agreement between Doha and the UN agency was signed by Permanent Representative of Qatar to UNESCO Nasser Al Hanzab and UNESCO’s Assistant Director-General for Education Stefania Giannini.

The ‘Global Education Ministers Conference’, which tackles ways to counter hate speech that creates extremism and terrorism on a global scale, is scheduled to take place on in the French capital Paris on 26 October.

The two-day forum will include online dialogue and bring together teachers, educators, youth, civil society organisations, human rights experts, tech and social media companies as well as government representatives.

This aims “to promote meaningful engagement, discuss the role of education in addressing hate speech and identify key recommendations for a way forward ahead of the Ministerial Conference,” UNESCO said.

Al Hanzab told state-owned Qatar News Agency that the move is part of Qatar’s continuous support for global efforts to fight hatred and promote peace and coexistence among diverse communities worldwide.

The latest agreement comes just days after Qatar was elected as a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) after amassing 182 to join the body for three years.

The majority of votes in favour of Qatar for the fifth time since the establishment of the council in 2006, “embodies the confidence of the international community in the active and positive role played by the State of Qatar in the field of protection and promotion of human rights and related issues,” Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Friday.

“It also reflects the well-established approach and policy of the State of Qatar towards the promotion and protection of human rights at the local, regional and international levels, and the fulfilment of its obligations in this regard,” it added.