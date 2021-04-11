27.3 C
Doha
Sunday, April 11, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Health & Technology Health & Wellbeing

Qatar pumps $3 million donation into Nevada centre for autistic children

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Top StoriesHealth & TechnologyHealth & Wellbeing
Source: Steve Marcus for the Las Vegas Sun

Qatar initially proposed World Autism Awareness Day to the UN General Assembly in 2007.

Qatar made a major donation to the Touro University Nevada’s Center for Autism and Developmental Disabilities to help the institute provide adequate services for its community after a year of hardship.

Doha’s $3 million donation will allow the centre to rehire staff lost to the pandemic and make up for setbacks it faced last year, according to the Las Vegas Sun.

The centre was also forced to close for three months and reduce its staff from 10 therapists, who provided services to over 50 children aged 18 months-to-12 years of age, to only three. The capacity was reduced to just 11 children, Director Lisa Kunz said.

With the new donation, “the possibilities will be endless,” said Kunz, noting that some parents considered transferring their children to other facilities but had now reversed their decision.

“The therapists here are amazing,” Katrina Maves, mother of eight-year-old Caleb Maves said. “I don’t know where we would be if we hadn’t come in here.”

Read also: Qatar donates to thousands of struggling families in California

Touro University Nevada’s CEO and Senior Provost Shelley Berkley also said Qatar’s donation can help extend patient eligibility up to the age of 20 and hire an in-house paediatric neuropsychiatrist.

The move is part of Qatar’s donations to several partners and charities across the US in recognition of World Autism Day and Autism Awareness Month, which included The Dan Marino Foundation, Touro University, Break the Barriers, The Westview School, Organization for Autism Research [OAR], and NEXT for AUTISM.

We are committed to enhancing educational resources, providing skills-based training, and promoting programmes that boost independence for members of the autism community,” said Qatar’s Ambassador to the United States Sheikh Meshal bin Hamad Al-Thani.

The gift will also open up more opportunities for charities and centres to conduct research on therapy methods for those with autism and disabilities in the US.

“The State of Qatar is proud to take a leading role in working with partners in the United States to ensure that individuals with autism spectrum disorder can lead full and meaningful lives,” added Al-Thani.

Qatar’s embassy to the US is also a partner with Touro University Nevada, whose Sharon Sigesmund Pierce and Stephen Pierce Center for Autism and Developmental Disabilities was established in 2008.

April 2nd became recognised as World Autism Awareness Day after Sheikha Moza bint Nasser proposed it to the United Nations General Assembly in 2007.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

In The Classroom

Why are teachers in Qatar’s public schools upset?

Farah AlSharif - 0
A storm on Twitter has ensued concerning the rights of teachers in Qatar, but on what grounds are these complaints founded? Over the past few...
Read more
Technology

Leaked LinkedIn data is being sold for Bitcoins online: report

Hala Abdallah - 0
A wave of ‘hacktivism’ struck a number of social media platforms recently and LinkedIn is the newest on the list.  Days after Facebook's massive data...
Read more
Politics

Qatar ‘thanks’ Biden for resuming US aid to Palestine

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The Biden administration donated $15 million in aid to Palestinians last month as a move towards the resumption of aid to the occupied lands. Qatar...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.