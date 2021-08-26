Qatar pumps $426,000 donation into fighting food insecurity in Houston

A massive donation by the Texas-based Qatar Harvey Fund was able to introduce a new mobile food pantry in Houston.
Officials from the Embassy of Qatar have joined Houston-based nonprofit Target Hunger to unveil a new mobile food pantry that was funded by a $426,000 donation from the Texas-based Qatar Harvey Fund.
The food pantry is just one of a series of projects made possible by the $30 million Qatar relief fund in partnership with the state capital Houston and local nonprofit organisations such as the Bob Woodruff Foundation, OneStar Foundation, Blue Triangle Community Center, and others.
The mobile food pantry will expand Target Hunger’s capacity beyond its five pantries and will increase accessibility for local residents. It will also provide groceries and food security for 600 local families monthly.
As many as one in four children in the city of Houston live in households facing food insecurity.
Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube
Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YoutubeThe Qatar Harvey Fund was created by Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey on Texas and Louisiana in 2017. The hurricane caused catastrophic flooding and more than 100 deaths in the states.
The $30 million Qatar Harvey Fund was created as a commitment of solidarity between the people of Qatar and the people of Texas. The Qatar Harvey Fund is chaired by Qatar’s Ambassador to the U.S., Sheikh Meshal bin Hamad Al-Thani, who established an advisory board to support and guide the fund in selecting projects to distribute the $30 million.