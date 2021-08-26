Qatar pumps $426,000 donation into fighting food insecurity in Houston

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YoutubeThe Qatar Harvey Fund was created by Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey on Texas and Louisiana in 2017. The hurricane caused catastrophic flooding and more than 100 deaths in the states.

The $30 million Qatar Harvey Fund was created as a commitment of solidarity between the people of Qatar and the people of Texas. The Qatar Harvey Fund is chaired by Qatar’s Ambassador to the U.S., Sheikh Meshal bin Hamad Al-Thani, who established an advisory board to support and guide the fund in selecting projects to distribute the $30 million.