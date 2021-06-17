Qatar pumps half a billion riyals into global water, sanitation projects in five years

Millions of people around the world now have access to clean water and sanitation thanks to Qatar‘s enormous efforts in recent years.

Over 17 million people around the world benefited from Qatar Charity [QC]’s water and sanitation projects in the last five years, the organisation announced.

From 2016 until 2021, the charitable institution has implemented more than 56,000 projects in various countries around the globe, amounting to roughly half a billion riyals.

“Qatar Charity is one of the most important international organisations working to combat drought and desertification in several world regions,” QC said in a statement.

“It varied between drilling and equipping surface and deep wells, establishing and equipping water purification plants, in addition to constructing sewage facilities, equipping its networks, and maintaining and rehabilitating water and sanitation facilities.”

This year alone, the organisation implemented around 10,000 projects in different countries, including Bangladesh, Nigeria, Kosovo, Senegal, Kenya, Ivory Coast, Albania, Somalia, Togo, Mali, Chad, and Palestine. The organisation revealed that over 6 million people benefited from the projects this year, which came at a total cost of nearly QR 101 million.

The projects helped alleviate daily struggles for thousands of vulnerable families and those in need around the world, highlighting the institution’s commitment to combating drought and suffering.

This came in a report by Qatar Charity, released on World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought on Thursday, to highlight its efforts in restoring land and creating economic resilience.

Throughout the year, the United Nations and non-profit organisations in different countries around the world organise events to spread awareness about the cooperation required to combat desertification and drought.

This year’s theme is “Restoration. Land. Recovery. We build back better with healthy land”, the United Nations revealed.

According to UN statistics, Somalia has suffered greatly from severe drought and desertification, estimating that 2.7 million Somalis would face severe food shortages in the coming months.

In an effort to alleviate some of the community’s sufferings, QC has implemented over 900 projects in Somalia the last five years, benefiting more than 413,000 people. The total cost of projects exceeded over 31 million Qatari Riyals, the organisation added.

In 2021, the charity organisation drilled 16 shallow wells in Somalia and 32 deep wells with 200 meters.

“Qatar Charity has also worked to activate its strategic partnerships through its office in Somalia with international organisations such as the United Nations Children’s Fund, the Food and Agriculture Organisation, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the International Medical Corps, and the International Committee of the Red Cross. Qatar Charity is also a member of the NGO Alliance in Somali,” the organisation added.

QC also signed a cooperation and partnership agreement with the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources in Mogadishu in 2019 to achieve sustainable development in the energy and water sector.

It included corporation to start drilling deep and shallow wells, digging water ponds, restoring deep wells, installing solar water pumps for drilled wells, in addition to training cadres in renewable energy and water technology.

Following the draught in Somalia in 2019, the institution provided thousands of aid to the country, including the distribution of basic foodstuffs and initiating a campaign to deliver portable water to remote places.

Over 119,000 people benefited from the aid in the country, which was estimated at 6 million riyals.

“The total value of Qatar Charity’s water projects and relief campaigns for those affected by drought and drought in 2019 amounted to about 11.5 million riyals, benefiting more than 550,000 people,” QC added.

