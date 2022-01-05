Qatar puts final touches ahead of Turkish Super Cup final

For the first time ever, the Turkish Super Cup final will be held in Doha, the match kicks off at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium at 8:45 pm on Wednesday evening.

Turkey’s footballing powerhouse Besiktas, will take on Antalysapor in the Turkish Super Cup final later on Wednesday.

Qatar is hosting the Turkish Super Cup for the first time ever, until now this fixture has always been played out either in Turkey or Germany, which hosts a very large Turkish community. With Qatar demonstrating its readiness to host the FIFA 2022 World Cup through the successful organisation of the recent Arab Cup 2021, which brought together more than 600 thousand spectators; the Turkish Super Cup final is the latest event showcasing Doha as a regional sporting hub.

Hosting these events however have presented some unforeseen challenges for Qatar, particularly when it comes to COVID. Organisers insist though that precautionary measures are being implemented, including the implementing of protocol that’s not so different to the bio-bubble system, which shall be applied to all players, participants, officials, and organisers.

The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) and sporting organisers have agreed that no more than 25% of Ahmad Bin Ali Stadiums’ capacity will be used for participants’ attendance.

Aside from safety precautions, Qatar rail has announced that it will extend the Metro services for the Super cup match to allow for people to commute using public transport.

Besiktas, who are the current Turkish league champions go into the game as match favourites after already beating Antlyaspor in the 2021 Turkish Cup Final.