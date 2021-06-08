Qatar qualifies for Asian Cup 2023 following Oman victory

After defeating Oman 1-0 in the final game at the Asian qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Qatar has now qualified for the AFC Asian Cup China 2023.

Qatar’s football national team will be heading to China for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 after defeating Oman at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium on Monday.

The match was part of the 8th round of Group E of the AFC World Cup qualifiers that are taking place in Doha, with Qatar, Oman, India, Bangladesh and Afghanistan all participating.

On Monday, Qatar scored 1-0 against Oman, sealing the top spot in Group E for the Asian qualifiers.

National team captain, Hassan Al Haydous secured the win after scoring the only goal of the match from a penalty kick in the 40th minute.

The result leaves Qatar with 22 points, 10 points ahead of second-placed Oman, who still have two games to play against Afghanistan on Friday and Bangladesh the week after.

In 2019, the national team defeated Oman 2-1 in the first-leg which took place at the Al Janoub Stadium.

Although the reigning AFC Asian Cup titleholders automatically qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2022 as the host nation, the win was necessary to seal a place at the AFC Asian Cup China 2023.

The maroons are the 3rd team to reach AFC 2023 after Syria and Japan. China automatically qualifies as the host nation.

