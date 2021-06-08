43 C
Doha
Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Sports Qatar 2022

Qatar qualifies for Asian Cup 2023 following Oman victory

By Hala Abdallah

-

NewsQatar 2022Top Stories

After defeating Oman 1-0 in the final game at the Asian qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Qatar has now qualified for the AFC Asian Cup China 2023.

Qatar’s football national team will be heading to China for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 after defeating Oman at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium on Monday.

The match was part of the 8th round of Group E of the AFC World Cup qualifiers that are taking place in Doha, with Qatar, Oman, India, Bangladesh and Afghanistan all participating. 

On Monday, Qatar scored 1-0 against Oman, sealing the top spot in Group E for the Asian qualifiers.

National team captain, Hassan Al Haydous secured the win after scoring the only goal of the match from a penalty kick in the 40th minute.

The result leaves Qatar with 22 points, 10 points ahead of second-placed Oman, who still have two games to play against Afghanistan on Friday and Bangladesh the week after.

In 2019, the national team defeated Oman 2-1 in the first-leg which took place at the Al Janoub Stadium.

Although the reigning AFC Asian Cup titleholders automatically qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2022 as the host nation, the win was necessary to seal a place at the AFC Asian Cup China 2023.

The maroons are the 3rd team to reach AFC 2023 after Syria and Japan. China automatically qualifies as the host nation.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Got old banknotes? Here’s how to exchange them before July 1

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The new Qatari banknotes have 62 security features, including a barcode for extra security measures.  Citizens and residents of Qatar have been advised to exchange...
Read more
News

Qatar condemns hate crime against Muslim family in Canada

Hala Abdallah - 0
A 20-year-old driver in Canada intentionally rammed into a family for being ‘Muslims’. Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) strongly condemned the murder of a...
Read more
COVID-19

Half of Qatar’s adult population now fully vaccinated

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Daily reported Covid-19 cases have been drastically decreasing in recent weeks as the country continues to expand its vaccination campaign.  Over half of the population—...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.