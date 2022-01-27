Qatar qualify for Handball Championship semifinals due to forfeit

The four-time champions qualify for the semifinals of the Asian Men’s Handball Championship after the South Korean team tested positive.

The match could not be played due to several positive Covid-19 tests within the South Korean camp. As a result, the game was forfeited by South Korea and counted as a 10-0 win for Qatar.

Qatar is now guaranteed a place in the 2023 World Men’s Handball Championship, as the top five teams qualify from this tournament.

Hosts Saudi Arabia finished their group stage match in style beating Uzbekistan 31-24, after leading 16-11 in the first half. They are ranked second in their group after Qatar, and have also qualified for the semifinals.

Qatar itself will face Iran in the semifinals after Iran clinched second place in Group B following their encounter with Bahrain.

Bahrain finished top of Group B after a dominant display against Iran leading 19-10 in the first half, and closing the match with 36-26. The team will face Saudi Arabia in the next round.

Semifinals will be held on 29 January with Qatar’s match starting at 7pm Doha time, with Bahrain’s match starting at 9pm.

The tournament airing for every place is as follows, as per Doha time:

Semi finals

Qatar vs Iran (29 Jan, 7pm)

Bahrain vs Saudi Arabia (29 Jan, 9pm)

5th place game

South Korea vs Iraq (30 Jan, 9pm)

7th place game

Kuwait vs Uzbekistan (30 Jan, 7pm)

9th place game

Oman vs United Arab Emirates (28 Jan, 9pm)

11th place game

Jordan vs Hong Kong (28 Jan, 7pm)

13th place game

Singapore vs Vietnam (28 Jan, 9pm)

15th place game

Australia vs India (28 Jan, 7pm)

Matches are broadcast on bEIN sports.

