35.6 C
Doha
Wednesday, May 5, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Health & Technology

Qatar ramps up fight against climate change with expanded fish farming

By Farah AlSharif

-

Top StoriesHealth & Technology
Source: Al Qamra Holding

Qatari initiatives to expand fish farming in Gulf waters are hoped to prevent the depletion of resources caused by the impact of climate change. 

Depletion of fishery stocks has prompted Qatar to expand fish farming efforts in offshore Gulf waters as the demand for fresh produce in local markets grows.

Damage to coral reefs caused by global warming, as well as overfishing, could potentially cause a 30% decline in future fish catch potential in Qatari waters by the end of the century, according to Research Assistant Professor at Qatar University Pedro Range.

“While fish in the Gulf have generally adapted to higher water temperatures, the frequency and scope of coral reef bleaching in recent years suggest the region is at real risk of losing its bio-diverse ecosystem in the coming decades,” he added.

According to Range, fish farm production is hoped to prevent the depletion of fish stocks in offshore waters, but if the broader international problem of overproduction of greenhouse gases that result in climate change is not dealt with, then local fish-preservation efforts will be in vain.

Read also: Qatar biggest aquaculture farming project begins producing vegetables

Last November, Qatar launched Samakna, the region’s first offshore aquaculture project in Qatar’s open water, which uses floating-cage technology.

Under Al Qamra holding, Qatar’s leading business conglomerate, Samkna is located 50 km (30 miles) offshore from Qatar’s Ruwais region and produces 2,000 tonnes of fish annually.

“We have started an expansion plan to double our production capacity to 4,000 tonnes. We are obtaining permits for the expansion and building new cages,” said operations and development director for marine aquaculture at Al-Qumra Mahmoud Tahoun.

“Five years from now, we expect to cover 60% of local demand.”

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

In The Classroom

Oman urges nationals to apply for teaching jobs in Qatar

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Those interested in working for Qatar's ministry of education can register electronically.  Oman's education authorities urged those looking for jobs to apply to work for...
Read more
DN Special Reports

‘Nothing has changed’ despite damning Dreama negligence claims

Doha News Team - 0
In February, Doha News shared the story of neglect at Qatar's only orphanage.  However, little has changed since publication, sources claim.  Months ago, Doha News...
Read more
Top Stories

Egypt’s Al Ahly to take on Morocco’s RS Berkane at African Super Cup final in Qatar

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Africa's football giants will play head to head this month in Qatar.  The African Super Cup final between Egypt's Al-Ahly and Moroccan RS Berkane will...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.