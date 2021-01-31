Qatar ranked 2nd in GCC for transparency and anti-corruption

Qatar records a high rank in transparency and fighting corruption, according to global data.

Transparency International released on Thursday its Corruption Perceptions Index 2020 (CPI), which saw Qatar score 63 points out of 100 to occupy second place in the GCC in transparency and anti-corruption.

The data results show that the Gulf state is not only ranked the second in the GCC but also among Arab countries.

On a global level, Doha ranked 30 out of 180 countries surveyed in the index.

According to Transparency International, “the 2020 edition of the CPI ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption, drawing on 13 expert assessments and surveys of business executives. It uses a scale of zero (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean)”

The CPI uses a scale from 0 to 100, with zero being the most corrupt and 100 the highest level of integrity and transparency.

The report is based on information provided by the World Bank, World Economic Forum, International Institute for Management Development (IMD), and the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) among other credible international institutions.

The Index 2020 focuses on the impact of corruption on governments’ response to COVID-19 and performance in the healthcare system considering those that are able to provide universal health coverage are “less likely to violate democratic norms and institutions or the rule of law.”

The report considered the Coronavirus pandemic as a real indicator in testing corruption in the surveyed countries as the lower the investment in healthcare is the higher the levels of corruption.

This comes as news emerges from countries around the world of widespread corruption in their health sectors, from paying bribes for Covid-19 tests, treatment, and other health services, to purchases of medical supplies and overall emergency preparedness.

“COVID-19 is not just a health and economic crisis. It is a corruption crisis. And one that we are currently failing to manage,” Delia Ferreira Rubio, Chair of Transparency International said.

“The past year has tested governments like no other in memory, and those with higher levels of corruption have been less able to meet the challenge. But even those at the top of the CPI must urgently address their role in perpetuating corruption at home and abroad,” she added.

As the pandemic hit in March 2020, the Administrative Control and Transparency Authority of Qatar (ACTA) took responsibility to ensure that Qatar maintains its transparency and reputation in fighting corruption.

The results of the index this year demonstrates Qatar’s high level of integrity, transparency and anti-corruption, which adds to the country’s long track record in these areas.

