Qatar ranks number one most peaceful country in Arab world

According to the 2021 Global Peace Index, Qatar is considered the most peaceful country in the Arab World.

This year’s Global Peace Index (GPI) saw Qatar move up 2 ranks from last year, making it the 29th most peaceful country out of 163 countries on the index.

The index also revealed that Qatar was considered the most peaceful country in the Arab world, with Kuwait ranking second in the region at number 36.

87 countries recorded improvement and were more peaceful in 2021 than in 2020, while 73 were reported to be less peaceful.

The number of weapons imports per capita increased in 92 countries. The largest increases occurred in Qatar, Armenia, and Turkmenistan.

Qatar is also the country with the highest military expenditure per capita in the world, spending over $2,200 per citizen.

In the domain of societal safety and security, Qatar ranked 15th most peaceful globally.

Despite recording the largest improvement in peacefulness in 2021, the Middle East and North Africa region remains the least peaceful region in the world, according to the index. The region is home to three of the five least peaceful countries in the world.

On a global scale, the Covid-19 pandemic had an impact on violence in 2020.

The GPI was developed by the Institute for Economics & Peace, a non-partisan, non-profit think tank.