Qatar ranks second in Arab world for youth development

Qatar has ranked second in the Arab world in the Youth Development Index 2020, marking major progress since last year’s list.

The Gulf state advanced 43 places at the global level and two levels in the Arab world.

The index, issued by The Commonwealth Association, measures the status of young people in 181 countries around the world.

The Minister of Culture and Sport Salah bin Ghanem bin Nasser al-Ali congratulated the youth of Qatar on the achievement and said it is the product of efforts made by youth in the service of its local society as well as their active participation in youth centres and sports clubs.

Social youth movement has been progressing in recent years, with major initiatives including the election of the Youth Advisory Committee for the Minister of Culture and Sports. The committee represents the voice of youth.

Members of the Youth Advisory Committee were chosen through elections, in which more than 2,000 young men and women participated.

In the Arab world, Qatar ranked second after Kuwait, which ranked 27th globally.

In the sub-indicators, Qatar ranked 11th in health and well-being, 19th in peace and security, 14th in employment and job opportunities, and 30th in equality and sports.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Culture and Sports is currently working on preparing the first national youth policy, which will be the reference for youth work in Qatar.

Qatar has also exerted great effort in encouraging youth participation in all international and regional forums as well as crucial events within the country, such as the upcoming Shura Council elections.

