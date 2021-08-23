Qatar ranks second worldwide for rate of first Covid-19 vaccine dose

The Gulf state was ranked among top performing countries for expanding and accelerating the global vaccination campaign against Covid-19.

Qatar has been ranked the second country in the world with the highest percentage of eligible population who received at least the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to Our World in Data.

The latest statistics published by Our World in Data, a scientific online publication compiling COVID-19 vaccination data from around the world, show Qatar ranks among the world's top performing countries for vaccination coverage of its population. pic.twitter.com/r8Km1xN3wZ — وزارة الصحة العامة (@MOPHQatar) August 22, 2021

The chart shows Qatar is ranked second in the world for the percentage of population that have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose (78.8%), among countries with a population of more than one million as of August 21.

The Gulf state also ranked fifth in the world for the highest fully vaccinated population among countries with over one million residents, according to the latest statistics published by the online publication, which compiles Covid-19 vaccination data from around the world.

However, on Sunday, the percentage of those who received the first shot of the vaccine in the Gulf state exceeded 80% marking a new milestone in the national vaccination programme, according to official Ministry of Public Health [MoPH] numbers.

In its daily vaccine report on Sunday, the ministry confirmed that 92.3% of the eligible population (12 years +) have received one dose, while 80.6% have completed the full course.

Meanwhile, 80.1% of the total population have received the full dose of the vaccine, taking the country closer to its vaccination target for the year.

Health authorities have rapidly expanded the vaccination campaign in recent months to ensure the community’s safety— administrating thousands of doses daily.

In the last 24 hours, vaccination centres administered 20,381 doses.

The MoPH confirmed more than 4,230,000 vaccine doses have been administered since the start of the National Covid-19 Vaccination Programme.

However, the ministry said there remains a small percentage of people who are eligible for the vaccine that have yet to receive the shot.

Health authorities are now stepping up calls to urge the public to get vaccinated, especially with the Delta Variant now posing a major threat to people’s lives worldwide.