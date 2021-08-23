39.6 C
Doha
Monday, August 23, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News COVID-19

Qatar ranks second worldwide for rate of first Covid-19 vaccine dose

By Hala Abdallah

-

Health & TechnologyHealth & WellbeingTop StoriesCOVID-19
Source: Ministry of Public Health via Twitter

The Gulf state was ranked among top performing countries for expanding and accelerating the global vaccination campaign against Covid-19. 

Qatar has been ranked the second country in the world with the highest percentage of eligible population who received at least the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to Our World in Data.

The chart shows Qatar is ranked second in the world for the percentage of population that have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose (78.8%), among countries with a population of more than one million as of August 21.

The Gulf state also ranked fifth in the world for the highest fully vaccinated population among countries with over one million residents, according to the latest statistics published by the online publication, which compiles Covid-19 vaccination data from around the world.

However, on Sunday, the percentage of those who received the first shot of the vaccine in the Gulf state exceeded 80% marking a new milestone in the national vaccination programme, according to official Ministry of Public Health [MoPH] numbers.

Read also: Qatar receives first batch of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines

In its daily vaccine report on Sunday, the ministry confirmed that 92.3% of the eligible population (12 years +) have received one dose, while 80.6% have completed the full course.

Meanwhile, 80.1% of the total population have received the full dose of the vaccine, taking the country closer to its vaccination target for the year.

Health authorities have rapidly expanded the vaccination campaign in recent months to ensure the community’s safety— administrating thousands of doses daily.

[Our World in Data]
In the last 24 hours, vaccination centres administered 20,381 doses.

The MoPH confirmed more than 4,230,000 vaccine doses have been administered since  the start of the National Covid-19 Vaccination Programme.

However, the ministry said there remains a small percentage of people who are eligible for the vaccine that have yet to receive the shot.

Health authorities are now stepping up calls to urge the public to get vaccinated, especially with the Delta Variant now posing a major threat to people’s lives worldwide.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Politics

Hamas vows resistance as Israel cracks down on Gaza protesters

Farah AlSharif - 0
Over 40 Palestinians have been wounded by Israeli gunfire at Gaza border protests urging reconstruction of the enclave. Israeli forces wounded 41 Palestinians with live...
Read more
The Round up
00:02:10

The Round Up | 22 August 2021

Asha Hussein - 0
Top stories on #TheRoundUp today: 🇶🇦 Shura Council election date unveiled 🇵🇸 Deal ‘agreed’ to deliver Qatari aid to Gaza 🔴 Taliban says to form government framework...
Read more
Sports

Qatar para-athletes head to Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

Hala Abdallah - 0
The Qatari athletes headed to Tokyo to participate in the 2020 Paralympic Games. Qatari para-athletes Abdulrahman Abdulqadir Fiqi and Sara Hamdi Masoud left Hamad International...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

News

‘Human remains found’ inside wheel of military plane landing in Qatar...

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The aircraft can only carry 134 passengers. US officials confirmed that human remains were found inside a wheel of the C-17 military plane heading from...

Qatar banks increase of non-Qatari ownership is latest in ‘pro-market policies’

Business

Qatar’s dairy giant Baladna to produce milk in Malaysia

Business

Pfizer steps towards third Covid-19 booster shot

COVID-19

Rights groups criticise Qatar following Bidali release

News

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.