36.8 C
Doha
Thursday, April 22, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News COVID-19

Qatar reaches 400 milestone for Covid-19 deaths

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

Top StoriesCOVID-19Health & TechnologyHealth & Wellbeing
[Pixabay]

Official figures show the country has been witnessing a huge surge in the number of daily reported deaths.

Qatar’s Covid-19 fatalities hit 400 on Wednesday, with 9 deaths recorded in just one day, the Ministry of Public Health [MoPH] announced.

The latest victims, aged 42, 46, 49, 52, 61, 66, 72, 74 and 89 years, were all receiving the necessary medical care before their passing, the ministry added.

In the last few months, Qatar has been grappling with a more severe second coronavirus wave, reporting more than 800 daily reported cases.

Although it has maintained the world’s lowest coronavirus mortality rate, the Gulf state has been recording more weekly deaths, with authorities attributing this to the spread of the the UK and South African strains.

According to official health ministry figures, eight people died from the novel coronavirus in December. The number decreased to three in January before shooting up to 10 in February, including an 11-year-old child.

However, since then, things have taken a turn for the worse. In just four months, the total number of death cases doubled, recording 155 death cases since the start of this year.

Read also: Qatar’s vaccination drive covers 35.5% of adults with at least one dose.

Dr. Abdullatif Al Khal, Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Hamad Medical Corporation and Chairman of the National Pandemic Preparedness Committee, announced last month that despite best efforts, the UK strain entered the country and has caused the latest surge in cases.

When compared to the original virus, the UK variant, a more deadly strain, has 23 mutations and spreads up to 70% more easily. This has resulted in a sharp increase in Covid-19 positive cases in Qatar, going from 300-to-400 reported cases in February to over 800 in April.

In an attempt to flatten the curve, authorities have expanded the nationwide vaccination campaign to ensure as many people receive the vaccine as possible.

Last Monday, the ministry of health announced that more than 35.5% of adults have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccination.

In the last week, more than 168,453 doses were administered across the country, bumping the total number of doses given since the start of the programme in December to 1,248,229.

The most latest weekly report also confirms more than 82.8% of people above the age of 60 have received at least one dose of the vaccine since late December, with 67.5% completing the vaccine course.

Currently, Qatar has 22,592 active Covid-19 cases, the highest in months.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtub

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Politics

PM Diab presents Qatar with plan to assist crises-hit Lebanon

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The plan was presented as Lebanon grapples with an economic crisis exacerbated by the Beirut blast and the coronavirus pandemic. Lebanon’s Caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab...
Read more
COVID-19

‘Breakthrough’ Covid-19 infections extremely rare post-vaccination: US study

Hala Abdallah - 0
The authorised vaccines have been proven to protect against "breakthrough infections", though more research is needed.  As of now, studies show those that have been...
Read more
COVID-19

Qatar responds to sick leave concerns amid second Covid-19 wave

Hala Abdallah - 0
After backlash on Twitter concerning the rights of teachers in Qatar, the ministry responded with new guidelines. The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) announced on...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.