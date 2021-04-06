Qatar receives ‘largest batch’ of Covid-19 vaccines to date

Qatar Airways Cargo has delivered more than 20 million vaccines worldwide.

Qatar Airways Cargo has delivered the largest batch of Covid-19 vaccines to Qatar as efforts continue to speed-up the national vaccination drive amid a surge in cases.

The national carrier transported more than 530,000 Pfizer and Moderna shots from Amsterdam on Sunday, a press release said.

“We remain committed and resilient in the fight against the pandemic and together with our partners, are ensuring the safe, timely and efficient transportation of these life-saving supplies,” Chief Officer Cargo Guillaume Halleux said in a statement.

“I am glad that all our teams have worked so hard to coordinate this milestone transport into the State of Qatar, supporting the country with its COVID-19 immunisation campaign in the fight against the pandemic,” Halleux added.

This brings the total number of vaccines transported by Qatar’s flag carrier to more than 1.5 million. Worldwide, this number has surpassed 20 million.

Qatar Airways Cargo offers through its QR Pharma product “a controlled cool chain and dedicated monitoring, intervention and servicing as well as proactive re-icing at its Doha hub.”

The latest delivery comes as Qatar, which has maintained the world’s lowest coronavirus mortality rate, has been recording more weekly deaths as the UK strain continues to spread in the Gulf state.

On Monday, Qatar recorded 910 positive new cases, bumping the total number of active infections up to 17,587. Just a day earlier, the Covid-19 death toll surpassed 300.

According to official health ministry figures, eight people died from the novel coronavirus in December. The number decreased to three in January before shooting up to 10 in February, including an 11-year-old child. In March, 33 people succumbed to the virus.

This has led authorities to announce a resumption of stricter precautionary measures with the aim to curb the virus and sources told Doha News that a lockdown with restrictions similar to those experienced at the start of the pandemic last year is expected to be announced this week.

