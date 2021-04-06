30.1 C
Doha
Tuesday, April 6, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News COVID-19

Qatar receives ‘largest batch’ of Covid-19 vaccines to date

By Hala Abdallah

-

Top StoriesCOVID-19Health & TechnologyHealth & Wellbeing
Source: Pixabay

Qatar Airways Cargo has delivered more than 20 million vaccines worldwide.

Qatar Airways Cargo has delivered the largest batch of Covid-19 vaccines to Qatar as efforts continue to speed-up the national vaccination drive amid a surge in cases.

The national carrier transported more than 530,000 Pfizer and Moderna shots from Amsterdam on Sunday, a press release said.

Read also: One step forward, two steps back: Why is Qatar struggling to combat the second wave?

“We remain committed and resilient in the fight against the pandemic and together with our partners, are ensuring the safe, timely and efficient transportation of these life-saving supplies,” Chief Officer Cargo Guillaume Halleux said in a statement. 

“I am glad that all our teams have worked so hard to coordinate this milestone transport into the State of Qatar, supporting the country with its COVID-19 immunisation campaign in the fight against the pandemic,” Halleux added.

This brings the total number of vaccines transported by Qatar’s flag carrier to more than 1.5 million. Worldwide, this number has surpassed 20 million.

“Globally, the cargo carrier has surpassed a milestone with close to 20 million Covid-19 vaccines transported into 24 different countries, including Covid-19 vaccines for UNICEF as part of the five-year MoU to support UNICEF’s Humanitarian Airfreight Initiative,” media reports mentioned. 

Read also: How your age impacts Covid-19 vaccine side effects

Qatar Airways Cargo offers through its QR Pharma product “a controlled cool chain and dedicated monitoring, intervention and servicing as well as proactive re-icing at its Doha hub.”

The latest delivery comes as Qatar, which has maintained the world’s lowest coronavirus mortality rate, has been recording more weekly deaths as the UK strain continues to spread in the Gulf state.

On Monday, Qatar recorded 910 positive new cases, bumping the total number of active infections up to 17,587. Just a day earlier, the Covid-19 death toll surpassed 300.

According to official health ministry figures, eight people died from the novel coronavirus in December. The number decreased to three in January before shooting up to 10 in February, including an 11-year-old child. In March, 33 people succumbed to the virus.

This has led authorities to announce a resumption of stricter precautionary measures with the aim to curb the virus and sources told Doha News that a lockdown with restrictions similar to those experienced at the start of the pandemic last year is expected to be announced this week.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Wellbeing

Pregnant during Ramadan? Here is what you should know before fasting

Hala Abdallah - 0
Pregnant and breastfeeding women are advised to break their fast immediately if any alarming symptoms occur. As Ramadan approaches, experts at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC)...
Read more
Health & Technology

UK’s new breast cancer injection cuts hours-long treatments to 5 minutes

Hala Abdallah - 0
The new PHESGO injection is expected to benefit more than 3,600 new patients in the UK each year, though a global rollout could see...
Read more
Family Life

How to prepare for the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
With Ramadan just around the corner, it is time to let go of the bad habits and fully prepare for the spirit of the...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

DN Special Reports

One step forward, two steps back: Why is Qatar struggling to...

Doha News Team - 0
With continued lax attitudes among the general public as well as delayed measures from authorities, Qatar can expect another lockdown. Sources have told Doha News...

Digital travel pass set to take-off this month

Travel

Qatar mulls full lockdown to halt second Covid-19 wave: official

COVID-19

6 Qatari brands to display products for free on local shelves

News

‘Dangerous’ overcrowding as Qatar increases weekly vaccines by 200%

COVID-19

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.