Qatar records 67.5% increase in total population in last decade

Age group 30-34 saw the highest increase in population in 2020 Census.

Qatar’s total population has seen a rise of approximately 1,147,000 in the last decade, or 67.5%, according to new census 2020 figures.

The current population now stands at 2,846,000, according to the Planning and Statistics Authority. This indicates a population increase of 67.5%, with the male population representing the largest spike in numbers at 65.4%.

Meanwhile, females accounted for 34.6% of the total increase, according to the report.

However, the new results mark an increase in the population of all age groups, with age group 30-34 on top of the list with the highest rise of approximately 219,000 people.

In terms of locations, Doha Municipality came first with highest population density rate, (5,344.1) people per square kilometre, compared to 3,590.9 people in the 2010 Census.

The total population percentage in Doha saw a dip of 5.2 (41,7%) compared to 2010.

Umm Slal Municipality came second with 471.0 people, while Al Rayyan Municipality ranked third with a population density of 337.5 people.

The report also analysed the growth of educational attainment 10+, with an increase in Qataris who attained a secondary certificate or higher, reaching 29.2%.

In addition, the percentage of Qataris holding a university degree or higher reached 33.9%, compared to 20.3% in the 2010 census.

The figures also showed an increase in the percentage of Qataris working in the mixed sector, reaching 34% compared to 9% of the total workers in the mixed sector in 2010.

Non-Qataris accounted for more than 98% of the workers in the private sector, domestic, diplomatic, international and regional.

Qatar has documented figures since in census’ for the years 1986, 1997, 2004, 2010, 2015 and most recently 2020.

