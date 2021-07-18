Qatar records zero Covid-related deaths in more than a week

Hopeful figures show no Covid-19 related deaths in the past week.

Health authorities in Qatar have recorded no Covid-19 deaths in more than a week, according to official figures.

In the last eight days, statistics from the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) have shown no deaths related to the novel coronavirus, with daily positive cases continuing to decrease.

The last recorded death was on 10 July and involved a 76-year-old with a known history of chronic disease.

This follows a promising nationwide trend seen in recent months that has highlighted a general dip in cases even as restrictions are lifted.

In the last few weeks, the country has been reporting less than 200 daily cases— a significant decrease since the peak of the second wave in April, which at the time prompted authorities to quickly reimpose restrictions.

On Monday, ministry statistics showed just 133 new positive daily cases, with the number of active cases now standing at 1,550. So far, Qatar has recorded 599 deaths.

The recent drop in numbers can be attributed to the availability of more vaccines as well as the opening of more vaccination centres, both of which have allowed the country to exponentially ramp up its national inoculation campaign.

The implementation of strict restrictions to curb the virus also played an essential role in flattening the curve, which is expected to further decrease in the upcoming days and weeks.

The hopeful news means Qatar is set to be among the first countries to achieve herd immunity against Covid-19 in a month’s time, Dr. Mohammed bin Hamad Al Thani, Director of Public Health at the Ministry of Public Health announced earlier this month.

Over half of the population— aged 16 and above — have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in Qatar, with recent statistics from the ministry showing over 1.5 million people are now fully vaccinated.

According to the figures, 66.3% of those 16 and over have received both doses.

Meanwhile, 98.6% of those aged 60 and above received the first dose with 93.5% of this age group now fully vaccinated.

Since the start of the country’s National Vaccination Campaign, 3,503,040 vaccine doses have been administered. The country has been expanding its vaccination campaign in recent months to ensure the community’s safety— administrating over 2,000 doses daily.

Qatar is currently in phase 3 of the lifting of restrictions, with the fourth and final phase expected on 30 July.

