Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Qatar Red Crescent allocates $1 million for Palestine emergency response

By Hala Abdallah

Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) continues efforts to support Palestinians amid the deadliest flareup in occupied Palestine in decades.

QRCS announced the allocation of $1 million to help millions of Palestinians facing a second week of deadly Israeli aggression that has killed at least 192 so far, including 58 children.

The emergency response will provide basic needs, such as medicines and medical consumable, ambulances, medical equipment for hospitals, materials to prevent the spread of Covid-19, food and non-food supplies, as well as assistance to partially repair damaged homes.

The essential aid comes as Israel’s military continued to launch deliberate attacks targeting health facilities and ambulance crews. On Tuesday, reports confirmed Israel had struck roads leading up to Gaza’s main Al-Shifa hospital. It also bombed a Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) clinic.

“Last night, an MSF clinic in #Gaza where we provide trauma and burn treatment was damaged by Israeli aerial bombardment, leaving a sterilization room unusable and a waiting area damaged. No one was injured in our clinic, but people were killed by the bombing,” MSF said in a tweet.

Read also: ‘Solidarity convoy’ hits Qatar’s streets in support of Palestine

Ever prior to the Israeli bombardment in the besieged strip, Palestine’s health sector has been struggling due to a lack of resources amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A QRCS team is currently on the ground in Gaza to observe and assess the worsening circumstances to implement an urgent recovery response that will last 18 months.

“QRCS seeks to launch an urgent relief campaign to provide a decent life for those affected by recovery programmes that will last for 18 months,” The Peninsula reported.

The charity has recently launched an online campaign to collect donations from local companies to inaugurate a field hospital in Al Quds.

Read also: Qatar calls on Israel to end ‘vaccine apartheid’

To date, donations from companies in Qatar have exceeded QR 500,000.

“QRCS has monitored the development of these events by activating the Information Management Center in cases of disasters since May 8. This includes daily contact with its mission in the Gaza Strip and field teams in the West Bank, and continuous communication with the Palestinian Red Crescent and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC),” the organisation tweeted on Saturday.

