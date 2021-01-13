Qatar Red Crescent builds 100 shelters for Myanmar refugees

Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) carries out multiple humanitarian projects for Myanmar refugees in Bangladesh.

Some 100 shelter were built to house Myanmar refugees in Bangladesh, QRCS and its Bangladeshi counterpart confirmed.

The recent project in Cox’s Bazar was funded by donors from Qatar, the organisation added.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, QRCS also launched a personal hygiene campaign to prevent the spread of the fatal virus among the most vulnerable groups at camps.

The two charities distributed 1,000 hand washing containers to refugee families at Camp 18 and built a water well to ensure clean drinking water for refugees.

“Another three water wells are in progress at other camps,” QRCS confirmed.

“We reached out to more than 728,000 beneficiaries with health, shelter, food, water and sanitation aid,” said Faisal Mohamed al-Emadi, executive director of the Relief and International Development Division at QRCS.

The Qatari charity’s mission also aims to provide solar lighting systems and collect solid waste to preserve public health.

Additionally, the project seek to improve healthcare services in the area by deploying and operating a field hospital as well as training and remuneration for local medical professionals.

Food and nonfood items were also provided to those in need.

“Last year, QRCS offered $2.6mn worth of aid for those in need,” said al-Emadi.

QRCS conducted other projects including the deployment of medical delegations in several vital specialisations and emergency winterisation relief for those affected by cold weather, flash floods or tropical storms, a statement said.

It also worked on construction of water and sanitation at the quarantine facility operated by the organisation inside the field hospital, and offered primary healthcare services at two health centres at Camp E8 and Camp 19, the statement added.

