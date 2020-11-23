23.4 C
Doha
Monday, November 23, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home News

Qatar Red Crescent completes COVID-19 relief project in Kosovo

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Families in 26 municipalities across the country have now received aid from the Doha-based charity.

The Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has completed a COVID-19 aid project in the Republic of Kosovo to support underprivileged families amid the pandemic, the charity announced on Sunday.

The project aimed to support financially disadvantaged families by distributing essential food and hygiene supplies. Priority was given to widowed women, orphans, and elderly people who have no one to care for them.

In total, QRCS was able to extend a helping hand to 271 families in 26 municipalities across the Republic.

Source: QRCS

The Red Cross of Kosovo purchased the food and hygiene products through local suppliers while also conducting socio economic studies in order to select the families eligible for aid.

Agron Humolli, secretary-general of the Red Cross of Kosovo, oversaw the distribution of the food baskets and hygiene kits.

The Kosovo aid project is part of QRCS’s initiative to support fellow National Societies in 22 countries across six continents, to protect 320,000 people against the virus with a total budget of QR 2,236,827. 

Read also: QRCS joins WHO to provide psychosocial support to displaced Syrians

Kosovo, which only gained its independence in 2008 following years of conflict, has one of the highest poverty rates in eastern Europe. 

According to the Kosovo Agency of Statistics and the World Bank, 5.2% of the population live in extreme poverty and the unemployment rate currently stands at more than 30%.

Although the virus seems not to have affected Kosovo as much as other European countries like France, the UK and Italy, the economic effect has exacerbated the existing financial difficulties many families are suffering from.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Stories

Qatar’s fuel exports take 35% hit

Sana Hussain - 0
The decrease is attributed to fall of global fuel prices due to COVID-19  Qatar’s economy saw a trade surplus of QAR. 19.6bn during the third...
Read more
The Round up
00:01:52

The Round Up | Nov 22, 2020

Doha News Team - 0
Top stories in Doha on The Round Up today 👇 ⛓ Qatar jails two criminals in human trafficking case 🤝 Mike Pompeo in Doha for Afghan...
Read more
Top Stories

For the second time, Saudi FM says Riyadh wants an end to GCC crisis

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
More statements about ending the blockade despite previous comments made by UAE officials saying the crisis is not a priority. Once again, Saudi Arabia’s foreign...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Family Life

Skating down memory lane at the now-gone City Center ice rink

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Longing, nostalgia and memories are all feelings now left frozen at City Centre's skating arena. It is the early 2000’s in Qatar. You are sitting...

Qatar to host European Drive-In Film Festival

News

Index: Despite ranking, perception of public safety in Qatar high

Life

Qatar court sentences two human traffickers to 10 years in jail

Top Stories

FIFA Club World Cup to be held in Qatar in February

Sports

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

Skating down memory lane at the now-gone City Center ice rink

Family Life Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Longing, nostalgia and memories are all feelings now left frozen at City Centre's skating arena. It is the early 2000’s in Qatar. You are sitting...
Read more
00:01:36

Qatar’s Filipino community mobilise for typhoon victims

DN TV Muhammad Muneeb - 0
The Filipino community in Qatar, which is known for its compassion and unity, has been working tirelessly to gather donations to aid those affected...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Skating down memory lane at the now-gone City Center ice rink

Family Life Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Longing, nostalgia and memories are all feelings now left frozen at City Centre's skating arena. It is the early 2000’s in Qatar. You are sitting...
Read more

Qatar to host European Drive-In Film Festival

News Sana Hussain - 0
The festival will showcase a variety of foreign language films. Qatar’s residents can experience another drive-in film festival, this time showcasing foreign language films. The European...
Read more

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.