Qatar Red Crescent provides $1.4 million in medical aid to besieged Gaza

Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) hired professional medical staff to perform major thoracic surgeries in Gaza.

A $1.4 million project to provide specialist medical help to Gazans in the besieged strip has been launched by QRCS, the organisation said on Sunday.

The project includes “specialised surgical interventions as cardiovascular surgery and orthopedics, training programs such as the Master of Health Policy and Management and Anesthesia and Intensive Care Diploma, and support for phenylketonuria (PKU) patients,” according to QRCS.

Some of the operations entailed the removal of pulmonary tumors and right superior lobectomy, it added.

QRCS also sent thoracic surgery consultant and specialist Dr. Raed Al-Arini to Gaza for medical intervention, where new technology was used to conduct operations at Al-Shefaa Medical Complex for the first time.

Read also: Qatar based doctors on surgical mission saving lives in Somalia

“QRCS and the Palestinian Ministry of Health (MOH) in Gaza are working hard together to develop the thoracic surgical services in the blockade,” QRCS said.

“Over one year, 810 thoracic surgeries were performed at the Al-Shefaa Medical Complex and European Gaza Hospital (EGH). Additionally, there were 180 thoracic endoscopic operations at the Nasser Medical Complex, under the project of supporting specialised surgical services in the Gaza Strip,” according to QRCS.

Dr. Raed said that “the medical intervention done with the help of Prof. González-Rivas involved surgeries that had never been performed in Gaza, amid the blockade and closure of crossings, which prevented the travel of critical cases for treatment abroad.”

Dr. Diego González-Rivas, a globally renowned thoracic surgery specialist with years of experience, also accompanied the team in Gaza where he taught local staff.

During their two-day visit, the Spanish surgeon presented an online lecture to 100 Palestinian physicians and medical students of the Islamic University of Gaza’s (IU-G) Faculty of Medicine.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube