18.5 C
Doha
Tuesday, January 5, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News

Qatar Red Crescent provides $1.4 million in medical aid to besieged Gaza

By Hala Abdallah

-

Top Stories

Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) hired professional medical staff to perform major thoracic surgeries in Gaza.  

A $1.4 million project to provide specialist medical help to Gazans in the besieged strip has been launched by QRCS, the organisation said on Sunday.

The project includes “specialised surgical interventions as cardiovascular surgery and orthopedics, training programs such as the Master of Health Policy and Management and Anesthesia and Intensive Care Diploma, and support for phenylketonuria (PKU) patients,” according to QRCS.

Some of the operations entailed the removal of pulmonary tumors and right superior lobectomy, it added.

QRCS also sent thoracic surgery consultant and specialist Dr. Raed Al-Arini to Gaza for medical intervention, where new technology was used to conduct operations at Al-Shefaa Medical Complex for the first time.

Read also: Qatar based doctors on surgical mission saving lives in Somalia

“QRCS and the Palestinian Ministry of Health (MOH) in Gaza are working hard together to develop the thoracic surgical services in the blockade,” QRCS said.

“Over one year, 810 thoracic surgeries were performed at the Al-Shefaa Medical Complex and European Gaza Hospital (EGH). Additionally, there were 180 thoracic endoscopic operations at the Nasser Medical Complex, under the project of supporting specialised surgical services in the Gaza Strip,” according to QRCS.

Dr. Raed said that “the medical intervention done with the help of Prof. González-Rivas involved surgeries that had never been performed in Gaza, amid the blockade and closure of crossings, which prevented the travel of critical cases for treatment abroad.”

Dr. Diego González-Rivas, a globally renowned thoracic surgery specialist with years of experience, also accompanied the team in Gaza where he taught local staff.

During their two-day visit, the Spanish surgeon presented an online lecture to 100 Palestinian physicians and medical students of the Islamic University of Gaza’s (IU-G) Faculty of Medicine.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Stories

BREAKING: Saudi-Qatar border opens after three-year blockade

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
After more than three years of an illegal air, land and sea blockade, restrictions have been lifted. Kuwait on Monday confirmed the blockade on Qatar...
Read more
Top Stories

Qatar confirms Amir Tamim to attend GCC summit in Saudi Arabia

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Leaders and diplomats from the Gulf countries are expected to sign an agreement to end the GCC Crisis. Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al...
Read more
The Round up
00:02:11

The Round Up 4 Jan 2021

Doha News Team - 0
Top stories on #TheRoundUp today Deal to end GCC dispute to be announced at summit Qatari-Saudi border ‘preparing to reopen’ COVID-19 vaccine age threshold...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Top Stories

Qatar-Saudi land border crossing ‘preparing to reopen’: Sources

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The Salwa crossing between Saudi Arabia and Qatar has been closed since the blockade was imposed in 2017. Employees at the shared Qatari-Saudi Abu Samra...

Calling all beach lovers: Three new resorts to open in Qatar

Top Stories

Egypt’s Sisi ‘ready to open airspace’ to Qatar flights: reports

Top Stories

Will the 2030 Asian Games come to Doha?

Top Stories

Qatar among top 10 countries to move to

News

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.