Qatar Red Crescent delivers food aid to thousands of families in Yemen

The food distribution project has helped a total of 9,810 families in the war ravaged country.

Qatar Red Crescent Society [QRCS] concluded a half a million dollar-worth food distribution project that has benefitted 68,670 displaced people in war-torn Yemen, the Doha-based charity announced.

The food parcels were distributed to families with orphans and those with special needs in five different governorates in Yemen, including Al-Asimah, Saada, Hajah, Taiz, and Dhale.

“The most vulnerable beneficiaries received food aid to improve their living conditions. They were selected based on strict criteria, in cooperation with the local authorities,” said Rima Al-Khatib, Relief Officer at QRCS’s mission in Yemen.

Containing 88 kg of food staples—such as flour, wheat, rice, and sugar—the food packages were given to a total of 9,810 families in order to help combat famine and malnutrition in the country as it continues to suffer as a result of the Saudi-UAE lead war coupled with the impacts of COVID-19.

“We were desperate for assistance. Many organisations do not have access to our area, due to the ongoing war,” said one recipient in Al-Askari District, Taiz.

People in Yemen continue to live under dire conditions due to the ongoing war that has displaced millions and killed at least 233,000 people in the past six yers, among them 131,000 who died as a result of malnutrition and a lack of healthcare and medicine.

Between January 17th and the 23rd alone, 47 newly displaced households were recorded in Taizz, 44 in Al Dhale, and 20 in Marib.

Aid delivery has been made even more difficult now after the Trump administration declared Houthi rebels, who control several of the country’s entry points, as well as the capital Sanaa, as a terrorist organisation.

However on Monday, the U.S. Treasury permitted almost all financial transactions with the Houthi rebels for a month, which delaying the former administration’s decision.

It is estimated that 24.3 million Yemenis will need some form of humanitarian assistance and protection in 2021.

